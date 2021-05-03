Jill Johnson/JPI

“When you know, you know.” All My Children real-life lovebirds mark their silver wedding anniversary.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ marriage is the “love story of a lifetime,” according to their former All My Children co-star Eva LaRue (ex-Maria; Celeste, Young & Restless), and we have to say we agree.

Despite Kelly’s recent admission that Mark tried to call it quits while having a ‘moment’ right after they eloped in Las Vegas, the couple have been going strong for twenty-five incredible years!

Dynamos in the showbiz world, and parents to four beautiful children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their silver anniversary this past weekend. Ripa’s still-besotted hubby marked the occasion with the modern version of the ultimate romantic gesture — he posted a video montage chock full of photos from their twenty-five year relationship dating right back to when it all started when they met on the set of All My Children. And we mean chock full; even Kelly hadn’t seen some of the shots!

Set to Stevie Wonder’s “Always,” and captioned, “@kellyripa … I’ll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky… always. Happy 25th,” the heartfelt montage garnered a response from soap stars such as LaRue and Cameron Mathison, who is set to join General Hospital, who jumped into the comments to wish his former AMC co-stars a Happy Anniversary. GH’s Finola Hughes declared them an “inspiration.”

Watch the tear-jerking tribute right here, but don’t forget to grab tissues first… and be prepared to be humming that Stevie Wonder tune the rest of the day.

Kelly marked their special anniversary with a photo collage and some very special words: “Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality.”

Happy 25th Anniversary to Kelly and Mark from SOAPS!

