The Bold and the Beautiful

You don’t have to jet off to the glamor capitals of the world to see the latest hot fashions. Several stars from Bold & Beautiful slipped into some stunning outfits for a hot photoshoot that could have come from the pages of your favorite glossy magazine. Feast your eyes on a photo gallery of familiar faces in fantastic new looks.

Prepare yourself for an explosive amount of cuteness as the daughter of one soap star couple takes a stand in the latest parenting video from Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and his wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mackenzie, Young & Restless).

His character is never at a loss for some pretty choice and memorable words, so find out what Don Diamont had to say about Bill’s predicament and how it will affect the Spencer brothers.

He’s back, but will you be able to recognize him with his new look? Soap vet and Bold and Beautiful’s former Rick Jacob Young has a surprising role on a wildly popular show.

And one familiar face was just seen on the set, but does this mean that supervillain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is returning?

In the latest Bold & Beautiful column, Richard dubs Carter and Quinn’s hook-up the sexiest scene in years. The same enthusiasm definitely did not extend to the advice that Brooke has been doling out, Hope’s strange wardrobe and the show’s failure to use play Katie in Bill’s latest storyline.

Days of Our Lives

The Hallmark Channel is finally getting fully back into movie production. Not only do they have two premieres slated for May, but they’ve just announced a movie trilogy, The Wedding Veil. Inspired by Lori Wilde’s book There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes, it will star Salem stalwart Alison Sweeney (Sami). Make sure you check out some behind-the-scenes action and further details.

Ciara was hardly off the canvas before headwriter Ron Carlivati announced that Victoria Konefal will be back this summer as the character, hinting that fans might finally get the romantic reunion they’ve been waiting for.

Lori found the pacing for last week seriously off, was more than a little underwhelmed by Ciara’s exit, was glad Xander and Chanel’s marriage didn’t outstay its welcome, and — despite enjoying Lauren Koslow’s performance — has had enough of the masks in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Co-stars and couple Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Laura Wright (Carly) spent last week celebrating their fourth anniversary with a series of posts detailing how they mett years ago, where their paths crossed again and how they keep the romance alive. You won’t want to miss Ramsey’s romantic message to Wright.

Maurice Benard (Sonny) paid tribute to the woman who had a huge impact on his life, even making sure he stayed on the acting path at a point in his life when he considered becoming a preacher!

Fans were thrown for a loop when Steve Burton (Jason) revealed a hairy new look on Instagram. Be sure to take a peek at his fakeover and the response it received.

A conversation between Elizabeth and Scott hinted last week that perhaps her long-absent dad might soon return. But who should play Jeff Webber? We have a few suggestions.

More details have been released about the upcoming tribute to John Reilly and his character Sean Donely. But there is one major figure close to that character who won’t be back.

In this week’s General Hospital column, Dustin found himself wondering if Peter was being truthful, worried about the show’s latest baby plot, loved watching Ava put Carly in her place and was thrilled by Obrecht and Scott’s scenes.

The Young and the Restless

Sixteen years after daytime television lost one of its luminaries, we take a look back at the awe-inspiring career and incredible life of Young and Restless and Bold and Beautiful co-creator William J. Bell. Join us for this special tribute to one of daytime’s greatest minds.

Finally, Candace weighs in on Karla Mosley subbing for Mishael Morgan, frets about the show’s refusal to tackle drama, hopes Ashland’s absence will be a brief one and laments the way Adam’s storyline is going in her latest The Young and the Restless column.

Kristen wastes no time in taking Kate’s face and trashing her love life, but what she does is likely to affect more people than just Jake. Meanwhile, Nicole has a reason to be jealous, and Tripp may have an unexpected rival in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Rey may finally be coming around to thinking Adam is innocent this time, but Victor remains convinced that Chelsea is the one to blame. With Faith’s life in the balance, will Nick be able to bring Adam back in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers?

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of hilarious soap star bloopers.