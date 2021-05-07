Howard Wise, John Paschal/JPI/Phillip Bell TV CBS/GillesToucas

This Mother’s Day, we celebrate all of the beautiful moms and expectant mothers out there.

Sunday, May 9, marks a very special time for all of the mothers in the world. It’s a day for them to sit back and look at the families they’ve raised, take in the ones they are still nurturing and simply be pampered and honored by their kids and loved ones.

Already this year there, have been a number of real-life soap star moms who have welcomed new little ones into the fold and others who’ve become pregnant and are eagerly anticipating becoming first-time moms.

The Bold and the Beautiful fave Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) gave birth to her second child in February and will no doubt be treated like a queen by her husband Elan Ruspoli and their firstborn, Rise Harlen, and his new brother, Lenix.

Then there was Days of Our Lives actress Marci Miller (Abigail), who became a first-time mom in March. She will get to be honored by husband Ryan Matteson and their daughter, Willett.

However, Mother’s Day is also for those moms-to-be expecting their first little bundles of joy. Like in the case of General Hospital alum Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki), who announced in April that she and husband Adam Fergus are expecting twin girls.

And after a long road “filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness” and “hopelessness,”The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) made a big April baby reveal — that she and husband Matt Katrosar are expecting their first child in August.

So, we take this moment to wish each and every mom — and mom-to-be — a very Happy Mother’s Day filled with joy, relaxation and most of all love!

Now that we’ve looked at a few soap actresses with their little ones above, don’t miss the chance to see 21 photos of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless stars with their real-life mothers in our gallery below.

