The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere stirs up a cold case that hits close to home.

It’s the moment that fans of the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise have been waiting for — Roe and Nick’s wedding day! The 16th movie in the saga, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter, will premiere on Sunday June 13, at 8 pm.

However, as many would expect, considering Roe’s extracurricular activities as a murder mystery sleuth, the days leading up to their special ceremony will be anything but blissful. As the countdown begins, a body is discovered and Roe fears that her father — a man who is rarely mentioned — may be a suspect. Before they can walk down the aisle, Roe and Nick, as well as members of the Real Murders Club, set out on a race to solve a cold case that hits very close to home… Watch a preview for yourself!

If you recall, the mystery in the last installment, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con, really shook up the Teagardens as well when Roe’s mother Aida (Marilu Henner) ended up in the hospital nearly strangled to death!

Speaking of which, Bure posted a hilarious video while filming How to Con a Con, where not only Matter ended up on a roof, but so did she during filming when she accidently got locked in a bathroom! “You’ll be safe, “Matter assured. “You’ll be fine.”

You can bet we’ll be in for more fun, excitement and a little danger this weekend when the new movie premieres! We invite readers to look through our gallery below featuring 10 sneak peek photos from Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part.

