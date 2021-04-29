Kristin Callahan/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Move over, Serena and Blair… it’s time for the new kids to take over.

Hard as it is to believe, it’s been nearly nine years since we all gasped upon finding out that Dan Humphrey was the one spilling tea all over the Upper East Side. Now, Gossip Girl is ready to stage her triumphant return… and the fun kicks off this July on HBOMax.

Given the show’s reliance on social media, it’s somehow appropriate that news of the Gossip Girl reboot’s rapidly-approaching debut dropped on its official Twitter feed.

“Good afternoon, followers,” began the missive. “I need no introductions, but these New York elite do. Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to HBO Max this July. Clear your calendars accordingly.”

Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do. Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly. pic.twitter.com/msIEgKyT23 — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) April 28, 2021

We can’t be the only ones disappointed that the blast didn’t come with the titular character’s signature sign-off… XOXO Gossip Girl! On the plus side, while the 10-episode show will introduce us to a whole new group of youngsters, we’re happy to report that one thing will remain blessedly familiar: Those cheeky voiceovers will still be done by the original Gossip Girl herself, Kristen Bell.

The cast of relative newcomers does have at least one member with a soapy connection: One of the troublemaking teens will be played by Emily Alyn Lind, the older sister of Alyvia Alyn Lind, who only recently gave up the role of Faith on The Young and the Restless to take on one of the lead roles in SyFy’s upcoming Chucky series.

While we await further Gossip Girl updates, here are a few shows you might consider binging to pass the time.

Who Killed Sara?

The Mexican thriller is part Revenge, part Las Vegas and all kinds of addicting, which is why it’s become one of the most popular shows in recent Netflix history. After 18 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, a man tries to find out who killed his sister while plotting to destroy the powerful family who framed him. Season 1 left us with some pretty major cliffhangers, but Season 2 is ready to fill in the blanks when it drops on May 19. Check out the trailer below, then head to Netflix and dive into the mystery.

Little Fires Everywhere

What is it about the wildly likable Reese Witherspoon that makes her so good at playing really hateful characters like Elena, who in this Hulu limited series is wound tighter than the proverbial top. Co-starring Scandal‘s Kerry Washington, the series explores how secrets, lies and not-so-subtle racism tear two families apart.

Gossip Girl

Hey, what better way to prepare for the reboot than by going back to where it all began. “Spotted at Grand Central, bags in hand: Serena van der Woodsen. Was it only a year ago our ‘It’ girl mysteriously disappeared for quote ‘boarding school’?” With that simple set-up, we were ushered into the world of S, Lonely Boy, Queen B, C and Golden Boy… whose adventures are all available for streaming, appropriately enough, on the future home of the reboot, HBOMax.

So what do you think, soap fans? Will you be checking out the new version of Gossip Girl this summer? Hit the comments with what shows you’re currently streaming, then check out the gallery below and flash back with us to a show we only wish were currently available, the legendary primetime sudser Knots Landing.