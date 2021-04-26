News Roundup: The Latest on Days of Our Lives’ Future, a Pairing We Never Saw Coming and a Beach Bod to Die For
Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI
Plus, remembering a loss we’ll never forget.
It can be hard to keep pace with the world, but we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place.
The Bold and the Beautiful
It has only been two months since she gave birth and yet Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) stunned her co-workers and Instagram followers by showing off her bikini body on the beach. People were a lot less impressed by our ideas about what should happen next for Steffy and Finn, but they had plenty of their own ideas for what couple’s future should hold.
- It looks like her future won’t be with Bold and Beautiful, but Kiara Barnes (Zoe) has an exciting new role lined up and a striking new hairstyle to go with it.
- Like us, viewers were delighted to see a new potential pairing come out of absolutely nowhere. Now, we’re all kinda loving the idea of Quinn and Carter having an affair… and the drama it promises to bring!
In the latest Bold & Beautiful column, Candace isn’t sure what to make of Bill and Liam’s clashes, is still waiting for the promised murder mystery to materialize, and was happily surprised by Quinn and Carter’s chemistry.
Days of Our Lives
Every year, Days fans have a few tense moments waiting to hear if the series has been renewed for another season. That tension was cranked up a few notches when it was announced that the soap has halted taping new episodes, but this isn’t necessarily the bad news it sounds like. You don’t want to miss the latest details about the future of Days and why we have reason to hope for the best.
- Charlie, may be dead and gone from Salem, but he’s far from forgotten, and that applies to the actor who played him as well. Mike Manning has been preparing for a new role, but can you guess what it is?
- It’s his daughter’s first day back at school and Brandon Barash (Jake) could hardly be prouder of young Harper. Check out the colorful way the family commemorated this big event.
Lori thinks Ciara’s return has tarnished everyone it has touched, Rafe’s investigation is a joke and Ava was redeemed way too quickly. On the plus side, she continues to be delighted by Xander and Chanel’s story in the latest Days of Our Lives column.
General Hospital
Josh Swickard (Chase) seems to be having no trouble settling into his exciting new role as a father. No doubt it helps that he seems to be spending so much of it on the beach. The actor shared some sweet family photos of him and his wife Lauren on the sand with baby Savannah. You won’t want to miss even more photos of the happy family.
- Time has been moving fast for Cameron Mathison as he paid tribute to his son turning 18 with a special birthday message celebrating the occasion.
- It may be hard to believe, but it has been 11 years since Chad Duell debuted as Michael and we mark the occasion by looking back at his first scenes in Port Charles and a photo-filled gallery hitting all the high and low points in the character’s complicated life.
Dustin hopes that we can finally stop seeing Cyrus pine for his mother, was happy to see Anna getting back into form, and was relieved that things are heating up in Nixon Falls (finally!) in his General Hospital column.
The Young and the Restless
It has been two years and things in Genoa City just haven’t been the same. With heavy hearts, we put together a scrapbook of bittersweet memories to commemorate the death of Neil Winters and the passing of the irreplaceable man who played him, Kristoff St. John.
- It seems as if Sharon and Rey’s marriage is on its last legs, and viewers haven’t been shy in offering their takes on the couple and their troubled relationship. You won’t believe how outspoken some viewers are where the couple is concderned!
- With his godson turning 11, Bryton James (Devon) celebrated not only the child but his mother, Christel Khalil (Lily). Read his heartfelt message to his friend and on-screen sister.
- Are the karma police about to knock on Elena’s door? A recent conversation on the soap sure makes it sound that way, but will there be a surprise twist?
Finally, Richard asks whether Y&R or GH did a similar plot point better, gives Summer big props, suggests the show redirect Amanda’s storyline and gives Victor permission to stop feeling guilty in The Young and the Restless column.
Coming up…
Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.
- Since running down Vinny, Liam has been a mess and Hope is starting to notice. How long will it be until she tips Thomas off about something being seriously wrong? And Will Thomas realize what really happened in the Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoiler video?
- Ben may be about to lose his last shot with Ciara whether he likes it or not, and Abigail shoving Gwen down some stairs may also be the thing that finally ends her relationship with Chad. Take a gander at what else is ahead in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.
- Jack manages to inch closer to learning the truth about Kyle and Tara, Faith’s bad luck keeps getting the better of her, and Victor has a lot of fires to put out in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.
