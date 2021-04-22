Courtesy of HBO Max

Trust us: No one will be asking, “Who’s the boss?”

When Bethenny Frankel left the Real Housewives franchise, many wondered if she’d ever return to reality television. Well, now we know the answer is yes… although this time, she won’t be sharing the spotlight with Ramona Singer, calling out Sonja Morgan or rolling her eyes at “cabaret star” Luann de Lesseps.

Instead, the former Bravo star has packed up and moved to HBO Max, where she’ll be front and center in the new series The Big Shot With Bethenny, set to debut on Thursday, April 29.

Unlike the Housewives franchise, the new show will be something of a competition as a variety of wannabe moguls compete for a chance to join Frankel’s business empire. Of course, this being a reality show, it’s not as if potential hires simply fill out an application and sit through a few uncomfortable interviews. Instead, they face a series of tasks and challenges designed to see just how creative and determined they truly are.

“There are no rules,” Frankel says in the trailer, which can be seen in its entirety below. “I can do whatever I want!”

As anyone familiar with the businesswoman probably knows, what Frankel typically wants — demands, even — is perfection from those whom she trusts to help run her Skinnygirl empire, which includes everything from jeans to popcorn, skincare products to intimates. (While Frankel did create the wildly popular Skinnygirl line of low-cal alcoholic beverages, she sold it for a reported $100 million back in 2011.)

Will you be checking out Frankel’s new show? Given that the star is what one might call a bigger-than-life character as well as an inspiration to many, why not check out the below gallery in which we look at 10 of daytime’s most formidable women of all time?