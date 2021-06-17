©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Michael Larsen; J Graylock/JPI

Primetime actors and real-life husband and wife duo star in new murder mystery.

Some major primetime players are joining forces in a brand new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original premiere. Dynasty and Vampire Diaries alum Nathalie Kelley will join real-life husband and wife duo and Chicago Med stars Colin Donnell and Patti Murin in To Catch a Spy on Sunday, June 20, at 8:00 pm.

More: Hallmark’s Summer Nights new movies June schedule

Filmed in Malta, the story begins when Chloe (Kelley) and her team, including Sara (Murin), from Destination Traveler magazine head over to cover the travel scene at the newly renovated Hotel Optima in Malta. It’s during their first night there when Chloe overhears an altercation through the air vent of her hotel room then suddenly witnesses someone fall to their death — outside — right past her hotel window. In comes FBI agent Aaron (Donnell) on the case, and Chloe helps assists him in catching the killer before the killer finds them.

Having a little behind-the-scenes fun, Murin shared a photo of her husband in Malta.

Be sure to set your DVRs as not to miss the network’s latest new adventure and watch a promo for a peek at what’s ahead.

Would you like to see some of your favorite soap opera stars cast in a Hallmark movie? Take a look at our gallery below featuring 10 actors who we think should totally be appearing in Hallmark movies then leave your picks in the comment section!

Get more Hallmark news — and your free daily soap-opera fix — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries