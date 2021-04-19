Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI ; Craig Sjodin/ABC

Life moves fast, but we’ve got you covered with highlights of all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless in one convenient place.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) may be underused onscreen, but the actor has been spreading his wings behind the scenes. Last Thursday’s episode proved not only to be significant for his character, it was also written by Saint-Victor. Find out how he experienced this new creative avenue and what lessons it taught him.

It looks like the apparently perfect Dr. Finn’s façade is about to crack, at least if a big secret gets out. Read our theory of what could jeopardize his wedding to Steffy.

Oh, and after you’ve read the Finn/Steffy story mentioned above, you’re going to want to read the one in which fans of the couple ripped into us for even having the nerve to suggest such a plot! To say some of you were upset would be a major understatement.

In the newest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard doesn’t think Zoe’s abrupt change of heart made any sense, looks at Liam being haunted by Vinny, and assumes Thomas will be the main suspect in the lab-tech’s death, regardless of whether that makes sense or not.

Days of Our Lives

What with Sami and Lucas having recently reunited (if only sexually) on screen, some fans have been waxing nostalgic about the golden days of Lumi. And it looks like you can count Alison Sweeney (Sami) among them. We look back at 28 years of her character being on and off again with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and you won’t want to miss her heartfelt message to her co-star. If things weren’t already complicated for Lucas and Sami, they could soon be significantly worse. Not only is EJ’s return to Salem looming on the horizon, but Kristen is stewing for a fight.

Speaking of anniversaries, it has been 38 years since Kristian Alfonso made her debut and we put together a photo album of fond memories of Hope’s life. Take a peek and get the actress’ take on her early performances.

Hungover Xander waking up in bed (and married!) to Chanel surprised viewers as much as it outraged them. But fans of the Scotsman and his former love are hopeful that Sarah could be coming back to break them up. Could the show be setting up exactly such a twist?

Brandon Barash (Jake) had good reason to be a proud father as he showed off his daughter’s latest major accomplishment. Preview: It definitely involves stripes.

For Siblings Day, one Days star shared a poignant, heartbreaking message. Be sure to read Vanessa Williams’ (Valerie) tribute to her departed brother.

Lori is back and wishing that Chanel and Xander could pair up without her taking advantage of him, doubts Sami can stay quiet, thinks Philip and Gabi may be the only healthy couple, and was glad to see Allie happy in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

His end has been a long time coming. Some would say too long. But it’s about time for Peter to get his comeuppance and there’s one character who seems destined to give it to him. If she’s going to jump to the front of the line where potential killers are concerned, this is what Anna needs to do and how she could get away with it.

The plans to honor the late General Hospital star John Reilly (Sean) with a special tribute have been under way for a while, and it looks like Kimberly McCullough may return as Robin. Read what the actress said about her possible return to Port Charles.

In related news, Reilly’s real-life daughter Caitlin has been cast to play his reel-life daughter. Read her reaction to having been cast.

He may play a stone cold killer, but in real life he’s anything but. Steve Burton (Jason) shared a gorgeous portrait of his family on Spring Break that you won’t want to miss.

It has been some time since we last saw him as Drew, but fans have something to look forward to now that Billy Miller has a new role as well as a sexy new look.

Dustin senses trouble ahead for Brando and Sasha, wonders why Aunt Stella isn’t around to lecture the characters who need it, hopes that nothing will actually happen between Nina and Sonny, and has found the perfect place to kill Peter in his General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

With controversial couple Adam and Sharon seemingly headed for a reunion, we take stock of the real romantic history between the actors who play them with this timeline of Sharon Case and Mark Grossman’s romance. And speaking of romance… a few Genoa City couples could use a bit of a shakeup. While Sharon clearly is in the middle of one, we take stock of which couples should split or stay together.

It may be chaotic, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Be sure to read Michelle Stafford’s (Phyllis) tribute to her children and her sister for Siblings Days.

Shocking though it may be given how tumultuous their history has been, Victor and Nikki Newman celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary last week… or at least the 37th anniversary of their first wedding! We commemorated the occasion with a very special photo-filled flashback of the legendary event.

While we hear a lot about how Ashland Locke seems set on tearing apart Kyle and Summer, he may not be the only person they should be worried about. Find out which loose cannon could be their downfall.

Finally, Candace has been thrilled to see Sally and Phyllis’ rivalry build up organically, welcomed the return of more intimate scenes, is frustrated that Nate is still pretty much a blank slate, enjoyed Victor’s chuckles at Chelsea, and looks forward to trouble ahead thanks to Ashland Locke in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

After her underhanded hijinks, Zoe is hoping for a second chance, but will Carter give her one? Look for clues in the Bold and Beautiful weekly spoiler video.

As Abigail makes things crystal clear to Chad where Gwen is concerned, Ben can hardly believe his ears as Ciara tells him about her future with Theo. Meanwhile, Brady fesses up to Chloe about his feelings. Get a glimmer of what else is ahead in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Rey shocks Sharon with his resolution to turn his back on her thanks to her latest misstep, Summer continues to worry about what warped future is on the way for Kyle, and Ashland gleefully snubs Victor before collapsing in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

And have a look through the gallery of soaps stars and their sisters.