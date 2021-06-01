©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Luba Popovic, Zack Dougan

Days of Our Lives alum joins When Calls the Heart faves for this year’s much-anticipated summer line-up.

The warm weather is here and while the Hallmark Channel has kept viewers content with new movies as of late, we have some exciting news! The network’s annual Summer Nights line-up is set to begin this weekend — and we have the schedule and a promo.

That’s right, Hallmarkies, four new premieres to get you through the month of June. First up, starring When Calls the Heart beloved actors…

You Had Me at Aloha

When a popular television travel host resigns, the network brings in Paige (Pascale Hutton) for the next season set in beautiful Hawaii. Little does she know, they also hired Ben (Kavan Smith), who has a knack for going to extremes. Though they clash at every turn, they also realize just how much they need one another to further their careers — and to balance each other off-screen. Tune in Saturday, June 5, at 9 pm and watch the preview here:

Of the crew and the island, Hutton expressed, “I just want to share my profound gratitude to the beautiful island of Oahu and our talented crew here in Hawaii for bringing the spirit of Aloha to our little movie.”

Next we have…

The Baker’s Son

Matt (Days of Our Lives alum Brant Daugherty, ex-Brian) is filled with passion and manages to transform his bread from bland to brilliant. However, when his bread loses its magic, the island locals go into a panic and turn to Matt’s childhood friend, and one true love, Annie (Eloise Mumford) for help. Don’t miss the premiere on Saturday, June 12, at 9 pm and watch a sneak peek below.

Do you want to see more views from the movie? Daugherty shared a lovely video of the locale and confessed, “I’ve filmed in worse places.”

Mumford jumped in to convey her gratitude “to have spent the last month making faces with this dope guy” and went on to thank “the kindest, best crew for just being so very rad and for taking such good care of us.”

Followed by…

Her Pen Pal

Event planner Victoria (Mallory Jansen) is beyond excited to be able to plan and attend her best friend’s Paris wedding. When she learns her ex will be there too — with a date — Victoria reaches out to her French childhood pen pal (Josh Sasse). The new movie airs Saturday, June 19, at 9 p.m. Stay tuned for the promo.

And closing out the summer event is…

Sand Dollar Cove

Based on the book by Nancy Naigle, real estate development project manager Elli (Aly Michalka) is sent to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire a beachfront property chosen for a new resort. A charming local, Brody (fan favorite Chad Michael Murray), holds the deed and plans to make sure the town’s beloved pier, where numerous memories have been made throughout the years, remains intact. As Elli and Brody spend time together, she works to figure out how to make the deal work, which leads to a growing, undeniable connection neither anticipated. Don’t miss the premiere on Saturday, June 26, at 9 pm. and bookmark this page as not to miss the upcoming preview.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube