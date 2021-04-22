©2020 Crown Media United States LLC/Eric Zachanowich; Jill Johnson/JPI

Love is in the air as Hallmark rolls out three all-new movies before summer’s big event.

We just wrapped up the Hallmark Channel’s Spring Fling movie lineup and now we have a few treats to get us through April and May before the annual Summer Nights special. Beginning Saturday, April 24 and running through Saturday, May 22, the network will air three new premieres, starring some fan favorites.

Get your calendars out and take note of what’s to come in the weekends ahead!

Hearts Down Under

After New York restaurateur Caroline (Cindy Busby) inherits a café in Lemon Myrtle Cove, Australia, she not only falls in love with her new business, the town and its residents, but with the café’s handsome chef, Simon (Tim Ross). Tune in Saturday, April, 24 at 9 pm, and watch the promo below.

Of his co-star, Ross expressed, “So grateful to have worked with the wonderful @cindy_busby.”

Next up…

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

A travel agent (Jocelyn Hudon) is forced to give up her tropical vacation in order to be considered for a promotion, which takes her to a world-famous Ice Hotel instead. However, she soon discovers that sacrificing her previous plans were well worth it. The premiere airs Saturday, May 8, at 9 pm, and you can watch a sneak peek in the promo.

Steve Lund, who co-stars opposite Hudson, shared a “frozen family photo” from the Hôtel de Glace and said, “Had a wonderful time cracking yolks and learning bad French jokes with these fine folks. Thank you all for the memories I won’t ever forget. Y’all rule.”

And last but not least…

Sweet Carolina

A successful New York marketing executive named Josie (Lacey Chabert) returns to her hometown and unexpectedly becomes the guardian of her niece and nephew. While there, she reconnects with her high school boyfriend, Cooper (Tyler Hynes). Don’t miss the new movie on Saturday, May 15 at 9 pm, and watch the promo now.

Chabert was excited for her latest Hallmark movie and stated, “Sweet Carolina, can’t wait to share this movie with you in May.”

Hynes chimed in with a behind-the-scenes photo slow dancing with the actress and revealed, “It’s a new chapter. And a special one.”

Which premiere are you most looking forward to? Tell us in the comment section

