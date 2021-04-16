Sisterly Love: Meet 40 of Your Favorite Soap Stars’ Female Siblings
There’s nothing like the bond between sisters.
We couldn’t help but notice all of the fun posts from the daytime actors during National Siblings Day earlier this month, which sparked an idea… It wasn’t long ago when we gave our readers a peek at various photos of soap opera stars with their real-life beautiful moms and now we have compiled 40 photos of the actors with other special females in their lives — their sisters!
One of the most touching messages and photos from National Siblings Day was by The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), who expressed how sad it made her to hear how some people never talk to their siblings. “It really saddens me. I feel bad,” she stated. “Life is short,” then explained, “I cannot imagine never speaking to my sister… Just look at her! A true warrior. Always was always will be. Nine years cancer-free!”
Then there was Days of Our Lives actress Martha Madison (Belle), who shared a photo with her sisters sending love “to these two!”
And Madison’s on-screen mother Deidra Hall (Marlena) posted a photo with her twin, Andrea, that was captioned, “Twins are sisters who first shared a womb!”
And with that, you won’t want to miss many more shots of past and present soap opera stars and their real-life sisters in our photo gallery below! Plus, view photos of soap actors with their handsome dads here.
