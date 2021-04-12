Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful

Viewers have been promised a murder mystery to remember, but so far things aren’t shaking out as expected. While Vinny’s death looked an awful lot more like an accident than an intentional homicide, could there be more to it than meets the eye? You don’t want to miss our thoughts on the killer twist yet to come. Of course, part of us is hoping that the mischievous lab tech hasn’t really been ushered off to the great beyond. Read our speculation on how Vinny could still be alive.

Given that we’ve seen Vinny on a slab in the morgue, he has to be dead… right? Portrayer Joe LoCicero suggests there could be a twist we didn’t predict!

It’s starting to feel like nothing can stop Steffy from heading down the aisle with Finn. But there is one character who could stop Steffy before she makes a matrimonial mistake.

One veteran Bold and Beautiful star had a heartbreaking holiday. Jennifer Gareis mourned the passing of her dog over Easter.

In the newest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard takes a shot at where the death of Vinny could be heading, wonders what the writers were thinking with that stinker of a Paris story, and thinks offers Zende a bit of dating advice.

Days of Our Lives

Character actor James Hampton passed away last week. He played one of the soap’s most heinous villains, Saul Taylor. Can’t quite place him? We look back at the character’s memorable story as well as the actor’s eclectic career. We also pay tribute to the untimely death of Brenda Benet, who played Salem supervixen Lee Dumonde, on the anniversary of her tragic passing.

They may never stay together for long, but Sami and Lucas have reunited in a move that is sure to cause some serious friction, especially with EJ on his way back. It’s already got viewers riled up.

On their fifteenth birthday, Eric Martsolf (Brady) sent a message to his twins to welcome them into manhood and take a look back at how they’ve grown.

Richard is intrigued by where things could go with Xander and Chanel, wonders if there might actually be a Hope recast on the horizon, and ponders what could (but won’t) happen in Gwen’s pregnancy story in the latest Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

General Hospital did something out of the ordinary last Thursday when it focused an entire episode on Alexis. With the disgraced lawyer being sent off to Pentonville, it seemed like an opportune moment to look back at her complicated and often disastrous life. We got in on the action by putting together a special photo album of Alexis’ stories. With Nancy Lee Grahn’s character carted off to prison, fans are worried that the actress may be written off. See what Grahn said about her status.

Even as things were looking bleak for General Hospital‘s Peter, portrayer had a whole new reason to be grateful. Read the special message he shared and what inspired it.

Veteran All My Children star Cameron Mathison has been cast on General Hospital and we have a few good guesses about who he will be playing when he settles in town. Don’t miss our theories to see if they sway you.

Prepare yourself for a case of cuteness overload as Josh Swickard (Chase) shared photos of the baby girl that he and his wife Lauren just welcomed into the world.

Dustin isn’t sure how to feel about having yet another baby switch story on the horizon, thought that the standalone episode for Alexis was fantastic and was downright thrilled to see Peter’s end in sight as elaborated on in his General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Sharon Case (Sharon) recently opened up about everything from her time on the soap to her iconic role… but our favorite bit might have been the story she shared about one very famous leading man in particular. The actress also took the time to bid a fond farewell to her erstwhile on-screen daughter as Alyvia Alyn Lind left the role of Faith behind thanks to an exciting new role.

In a bit of happy news, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) announced she’s pregnant and took the opportunity to reach out to other women who have experienced fertility issues.

Few characters in Genoa City have had as complicated and sometimes bewildering a history as Adam Newman. Since he’s so pivotal, we take a deep dive into the writing for the character to try and figure out who he really is. Saint? Sinner? Or something in between?

Both Genoa City stalwart Doug Davidson (Paul) and his fans have been longing for his character to get a real plot. Have the recent scenes between Lauren and Michael pointed to a plot Paul deserves?

Finally, Candace senses big trouble ahead for the misguided surrogacy story, thinks the battle between Adam and Chelsea is a beautiful thing, is enjoying Ashland toying with Kyle, was relieved to see some making out onscreen, and said farewell to Faith in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soaps.

Ben is becoming increasingly desperate to help jog Ciara’s memory, but he may have taken a step way too far. Meanwhile, as Philip is snuggling up to Gabi, Chanel finds herself a new sugar daddy when she marries Xander. Get a glimpse of what else is ahead in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Amanda looks to Victor for some answers about dubious business dealings but it’s not likely that the mustache will be helpful. Meanwhile, Billy faces a lucrative offer and it looks like Sharon and Rey’s marriage is doomed in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

