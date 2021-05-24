John Paschal/JPI, Sean Smith/JPI, ABC

As the old saying goes, “A friend is a brother who was once a bother.”

Ask anyone who has a male sibling, and they’ll tell you without a moment’s hesitation: They are the best — at driving you completely and totally crazy.

But as you get older and wiser, the strangest thing tends to happen: Brothers somehow become just the best, period. One day you wake up, and it’s like… WTH? Out of nowhere, they are a shoulder to lean on, a port in a storm, a laugh where you weren’t expecting one to be at all (and usually when you have a mouthful of soda or something!).

So in honor of Brother’s Day — which this year falls on May 24 — we’ve compiled a “family album” of sorts, a collection of 10 images of stars past and present from The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital with their male siblings.

Some of them don’t just look alike, they’re actual twins; others, you’ll have to read between the smiles to sense the love born of decades of purple nurples and “Mom always liked you best” tiffs.

To check it out, just click on the photo gallery below. Then, on your way to call your own brother — admit it, now you really, really want to — hit the comments with the on-screen siblings who made the biggest impact on you.