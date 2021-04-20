©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen

Hidden feelings surface, as relationships are put to the test.

Last Sunday, When Calls the Heart was filled with emotion as Elizabeth struggled to come to terms with the fact that Nathan was indirectly involved in Jack’s death — the husband she lost three years ago.

Now, looking forward to the weekend’s Sunday April 25 episode titled “Old Love, New Love, Is This True Love,” the much-anticipated wedding forces many Hope Valley couples to take a closer look at their relationships. Plus, Rosemary knows that something isn’t right in town and sets out to get the answers she needs to prove it. Get a glimpse of the drama in the preview and tune in to the Hallmark Channel at 9:00 pm.

Before we move on to more teasers, watch a sneak peek scene from Sunday’s upcoming episode, featuring five women having very differing views when it comes to the bride.

On the heels of all of that wedding chaos, the following week, on Sunday, May 2, at 9 pm, in “Changing Times,” the school’s inspector, Landis, arrives in town, which causes nothing but trouble for Elizabeth. While Rosemary finds her calling, a search party takes action when one of Hope Valley’s residents is lost. Plus, Carson and Faith will face a major challenge when their relationship is put to the test.

Have you missed any of this season’s laughs, tears or upheavals? Relive all of the season eight moments up until now by looking through our When Calls the Heart gallery, highlighting photos of Hope Valley’s residents. And stay tuned each week as even more newly released photos are added!

