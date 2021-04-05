Jill Johnson/JPI

Before this week’s drama begins, get caught up on everything you missed last week!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Things are about to heat up in Los Angeles as an unexpected death rocks The Bold and the Beautiful. The show’s been keeping the victim’s identity under wraps, but we did a deep dive into the spoilers in order to try and figure out who’ll soon be history. While many fans seem to be gunning for Flo, all storyline indications that Thomas might want to proceed with caution! Want to find out how things unfold? Be sure to follow along as we live-blog Monday’s episode!

One thing we know for sure is that Liam can’t help but flip-flop between the women in his life. But there’s one storyline twist which just might kill his waffling tendencies for good… if only because Hope might never forgive him!

Steffy has always been able to keep things interesting… although the same can’t really be said for Finn, who so far has proven to be a bit on the dull side. But is there some pre-wedding drama on the way to spice things up for the couple?

In his weekly The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard questions wether the show would really bump off Thomas, finds it hard to imagine why Quinn would ever side with Zoe and has thoughts on who Hope really needs to unleash some anger on.

Days of Our Lives

Now that Linsey Godfrey has wrapped her stint as Sarah, there’s a great opportunity for another soap to snatch her up. She already played an ill-fated character on Bold & Beautiful, so maybe it’s time for Godfrey to join the cast of General Hospital. We already have a perfect character in mind for her.

Seeing Gabi and Philip together was nearly enough to drive Kate into psychotically-protective mother mode. But could her latest meddling backfire and cost her Jake?

What happens when two actors famous for doffing their tops cross paths on Twitter? Comedy gold. You don’t want to miss how showbusiness legend William Shatner trolled Paul Telfer (Xander).

In her weekly Days of Our Lives column, Lori can’t help but feel sorry for Xander, admits to finding Ciara and Theo’s reunion sweeter than she’d expected it to be, advises Ben to dial it back a bit and is totally into Gabi and Philip.

General Hospital

It has been over half a century since the residents of Port Charles became a daily feature in the lives of millions. You won’t want to miss our pictorial celebration of General Hospital’s 58th anniversary, which takes a loving look at the history of the ABC soap opera. And while you’re reflectig on the past, make sure to check out our tribute to legendary executive producer Gloria Monty.

It’s been a while since we last saw her as Kiki Jerome, but Hayley Erin got creative when it came time to share some very special news with her fans.

Even as Nina is getting to know the softer side of Sonny, we can’t help thinking there’s a whole lot of drama to be mined if the show opts to never give “Mike” back his memory.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) revealed how she and her fiancé have been coping with his terrifying cancer diagnosis, as well as his inspiring recovery.

Dustin wishes that Britt had stuck to her guns about Maxie’s wacky plan to keep Peter out of her child’s life, seriously doubts Taggert and Jordan can bring anyone down, suspects Alexis is in for a prison nightmare and thinks that Obrecht and Scott have amazing romantic possibilities in this week’s General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Ever since Donny Boaz revealed that he was exiting as Chance, it’s been clear that the character not only could but most likely would return. So when the show sent out a casting notice for a character who sounds an awful lot like Abby’s on-assignment hubby, we couldn’t help offering up a few suggestions. In more casting news, Tyler Johnson told social media followers that he’d be sharing some big news this week. Could this mean that Theo is coming back?

Not only did she recall her past as a player on Beverly Hills 90210 during a recent podcast appearance, Sharon case also revealed some details about her relationship with co-star Mark Grossman (Adam) and why they went public when they did.

It looks like Adam and Sharon are destined to get a whole lot closer and quickly, at least if what he did for Faith plays out the way we suspect it will.

Their storylines have always been controversial and that doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon. Check out all the drama the impending Adam and Sharon reunion is causing on the internet and then weigh in via our poll.

And we sensed that something may already be potentially going off the rails for the controversial surrogacy story. Catch our thoughts on whether Mariah may have a change of heart and how this could affect Abby’s future.

Finally, Candace was thrilled to see Victor back in fine form, hopes Chelsea will remain villainous, finds whatever is happening with Billy unappealing, but at least Phyllis and Sally’s confrontations continue to be crowd-pleasers, and Moses is super cute in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

With Sami making shocking confessions to Lucas, will she reunite with her ex? Will Ciara and Theo’s rehashed relationship fall apart when she finally agrees to undergo hypnosis? And as Paulina makes the moves on Abe, will drunken Xander hook up with Chanel? Get a taste of what’s ahead in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Amanda will be forced to face quite a conundrum when she’s asked to take a case that hits close to home. Meanwhile, Ashland Locke returns and it looks like he’s gunning for Kyle, and Sharon and Adam arrange a secret rendezvous in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter. And have a look through the gallery celebrating the legendary run of Dark Shadows.