Great news, soap fans — and primetime fans alike — CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today that a two-year deal has been made for the network to broadcast the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards through 2022. The first of two specials surrounding the celebration will take place on Friday, June 25 from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm ET with live streaming available on demand on Paramount Plus.
To add to the excitement, not only will this be the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy® Awards, which is more than any other network, it will be the first time since 2008 that one network will air both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy® Awards in the same year.
CBS last hosted both specials in 2005, and this year’s event will be produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), with Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich as executive producers from NATAS, and David McKenzie as executive producer and director from ATI.
Stay tuned for more details surrounding the events and ceremonies to follow.
