After her child was kidnapped — and returned — a mother faces the entire ordeal yet again 15 years later.

Late last year during an interview with The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital alum Ashley Jones (Bridget; Parker), it was revealed that she had been cast in the upcoming Lifetime film Double Kidnapped. Not only did the actress alert fans to the film’s new title, Saving My Daughter, but its premiere date as well!

Jones posted a photo on Instagram holding the Lifetime clapperboard and asked, “Anybody remember the @lifetimetv movie I made last year in Georgia in the height of the pandemic?” After talk of the title change she shared with excitement, “Saving My Daughter airs on April 16th!”

So, what nail-biting scenes can fans expect? The plot centers around Joanna Kennedy, played by General Hospital alum Alicia Leigh Willis (Courtney), whose three-year-old daughter Chloe went missing for six months before being returned. Now, at 18, Chloe once again turns up missing, leaving Joanna to wonder if she left of her own volition or has she been kidnapped — again — by the woman who abducted her years before. Keep an eye out for Jones in the role of Mandy.

Willis posted a shot from the film with her onscreen daughter, played by Emily Skinner (Days of Our Lives, ex-Kim), who she called a “superstar!”

Jones also shared the movie’s art and a video with director Michael Feifer captioned, “Love working with you @mikefeifer! Thanks for letting me learn from you and ask a million questions.”

During our previous interview, Jones talked about her Bold & Beautiful family, and how she would never say no to a daytime return, but admitted, “Obviously, I also love doing other things. I want to produce and direct and do all of the other things that I’m doing, but the majority of my life’s work has revolved around this show.”

So, mark your calendars, everyone, as not to miss the new thriller!

