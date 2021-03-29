Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful

If you’ve been watching The Bold and the Beautiful from the beginning, prepare to feel old: The soap first hit the airwaves 34 years ago! We pay tribute to their anniversary with a special photo album filled with flashbacks, including some incredibly rare pics. Then be sure to check out our exclusive interview with original cast member John McCook, who admits he had some serious reservations about joining the show!

Speaking of milestones, check out how Darin Brooks celebrated his fifth anniversary of being married to fellow soap star Kelly Kruger.

In her latest entertaining Instagram post, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood got a major makover and lipsynched her heart out.

For a while now, we’ve been speculating as to when we’ll learn more about Steffy’s beau Finn. This week, we asked… wait, could it be possible that Quinn is Finn’s mother? Check out how we arrived at that conclusion!

In the newest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard thinks that the soap is in desperate need of three things: Brooke finally embracing her inner Stephanie, the show taking greater stock of its rich and often bizarre history, and introducing a wicked villain rather than the low-level manipulators currently plying their trade.

Days of Our Lives

First-time parent Marcy Miller revealed the birth of a baby girl… which came as a surprise to many fans who didn’t even realize Abigail’s portrayer was pregnant. Not only do Miller and her hubby Ryan reveal the soap-like circumstances under which their baby entered the world, but wait until you see the stunning pictures they shared.

Beloved as James Scott was in the role of EJ DiMera, the actor has made it clear that he has no intention of returning. So now, as news breaks that the role has been recast, we offer up our thoughts on who should play the part.

While her character exits Salem amid a flurry of rumors, Linsey Godfrey sets the record straight about her leaving and a few less-than-reliable murmurs on the internet.

If you missed this weekend’s premiere of Kristian Alfonso’s Lifetime movies All That Glitters and Hidden Jewels, keep an eye open for them to be rerun. Meanwhile, here’s a look at exactly what you missed!

With Linsey Godfrey’s Sarah on her way out, Richard speculates in this week’s Soapbox column about why there are so few happy couples in Salem. Also on the “to be discussed” agenda? Kristen’s amazing morphing mask, Chanel’s introduction and the laugh-out-loud moment that Ciara didn’t find as funny as we did.

General Hospital

Brook Lynn getting pregnant may not have been surprising, but the rapidity with which she revealed Valentin to be the father certainly was. We have an idea that could be even more shocking though, and which would explain why she’s been so turned off by any kind of interaction with medical professionals since she drifted back into Port Charles. Check out our speculation about Brook Lynn’s pregnancy and what kind of game she could really be playing.

On the anniversary of Robin making love to Stone for the first time, Kimberly McCullough made a confession that helped us see those scenes in a whole new light.

Former Morgan Bryan Craig shared a traumatic experience with his formerTV father, Maurice Benard, when he dropped by as a guest on the latter’s YouTube series.

After seeing how good he is at getting people to open up, watch a more unfamiliar side of Benard as he serenades… his goat.

Finally, check out the heartwarming photo Kristen Storms posted of daughter Harper wearing a sweater Mom made just for her.

In his weekly column, Dustin wonders just how far Nina will take her revenge plot, doubts the writers will ever follow up on the possibility that Trina is Curtis’ kid and can’t take Cyrus seriously as a villain since all he does is cry about his mom.

The Young and the Restless

It all kicked off with a tall, dark, and handsome stranger strolling into Genoa City, but who could have guessed the extraordinary twists and turns that would unfold from there. A lot of things have changed since those early days and you don’t want to miss our photo-filled tribute to Young & Restless’ 48th anniversary, featuring a special message from the cast. Meanwhile, although he may not have been there at the very beginning, it is now impossible to picture the show without Victor Newman. Read what Eric Braeden said about retiring from the role that he’s been synonymous with since 1980.

Our hearts went out to Camryn Grimes when she shared the news that her sister has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Find out how you can lend the actress and her family your support.

Showing some more sisterly love, Hunter King paid tribute to her sibling on her birthday with a special cake.

It’s been a while since he appeared as Daniel, but this actor has been keeping busy. Michael Graziadei shared pregnancy news in a unique way that you’re not likely to soon forget!

Sharon’s life is about to get a whole lot trickier. Rey already suspects that Adam is the one behind his recent poisoning, but how will Sharon fit into this conspiracy? Read how Jordi Vilasuso thinks this could play out.

In Candace’s weekly column, she fears that bad things are in store for Faith, is loving Elena and Lola’s friendship and thinks Kyle’s past catching up with him is playing out just right.

Nick and Sharon fear they're about to relive a horrific moment from the past as Faith suffers a tragic accident.

