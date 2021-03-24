You’ll Never Believe Who Played Erica Kane’s Assistant on All My Children — But Here’s the Footage to Prove It: ‘The Whole Thing Really Blew My Mind’
ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection
Award-winning actress Lauren Graham reflects on her first — and last — soap opera role.
We first fell in love with Lauren Graham as the up-beat, free-spirited mom on the Gilmore Girls, but did you know that one of her very first roles was playing Erica Kane’s assistant on All My Children?
More: Kelly Ripa reveals new details about AMC reboot
The actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan today via video and talked with co-host Ryan Seacrest and guest-host Ali Wentworth about her first on-air role in 1994. As the screen flashed to the old episode, Wentworth wondered if Graham had been sporting a perm, to which she replied, “No, that’s my real hair.”
Though she didn’t meet Ripa, who played Hayley back in the day, she admitted, “I forgot my script at home and I kinda had to make up my lines.” Of the great Susan Lucci, Graham thought back in awe and revealed, “At 5 am in the morning [she] was impeccable, beautiful hair and makeup… I don’t know, the whole thing really blew my mind.”
What really made the experience surreal was that she had grown up watching the ABC soap opera and “was intimidated.” Watch the clip from the interview above and if you want to take a walk back in time, relive some of the greatest moments in All My Children history by viewing our gallery below filled with rare photos and bittersweet Pine Valley memories.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix all of the daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.
Video: LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube