On the heels of our earlier report this month that the Hallmark Channel’s lifestyle show Home & Family would be returning to production, our sister site Variety has now learned that it’s coming to an end. In fact, the episodes that are set to be taped, beginning on Monday, March 29, will be the last.

A network spokesperson confirmed the news to the outlet and explained that the ninth and current season would end the show’s almost nine-year run on the Hallmark Channel. They went on to thank the cast and the crew, including co-hosts Cameron Mathison (All My Children, Ryan) and Debbie Matenopoulos “for their creativity, hard work and dedication” and promised “our audience can look forward to more of the topical segments they know and love when the show returns on Monday, April 5.”

As we learned prior, the series that once aired for two hours, five days a week will now return for one hour, three days a week with the final episode set to air on Wednesday, August 4.

We’ve enjoyed watching the many hours of entertainment over the years and wish everyone involved our very best.

