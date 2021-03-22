Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Don’t miss a moment of the latest news from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless as we look at everything that went down the week of March 15 – 19.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The moment news broke that Linsey Godfrey was exiting Days of Our Lives, rumors began circulating that she might return to Bold & Beautiful as Caroline. We took a look at why that’s an interesting idea… as well as why it’s unlikely to come to pass. Meanwhile, thinking about potential combacks had us thinking about a missing character whose return would shake up several current relationships… and possibly lead to us finally finding out exactly what went wrong between Maya and Rick!

As Steffy and Finn took one step closer to their happily-ever-after, we retraced the steps of their relationship.

Now that the truth is out regarding Steffy’s latest “Who’s the daddy?” debate, we can’t help wondering if maybe another test should be run on Kelly.

Former Aggie Sarah Brown said a sad farewell to a friend who passed away unexpectedly. Take a look at her moving tribute.

In his latest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard praises a major milestone in Steffy’s life, wonders if we might finally get to know more about Finn’s past, suggests Hope never again don a certain article of clothing and suggests the show could use a few have-nots to shake things up.

Days of Our Lives

Joining former Abigail Jillian Clare on her podcast, Victoria Konefal discussed her contract status and what that could mean for Ciara’s future in Salem. Plus, you definitely want to read the hilarious story she shares about an audition gone horribly awry.

Xarah fans are reeling now that Linsey Godfrey is out as Sarah, leaving one Scotsman with a broken heart and some fearing things are about to get nasty.

Kristen’s pulled more than her fair share of stunts of late, but has she finally gone too far? Headwriter Ron Carlivati weighs in on what the audience will — and won’t — accept from certain characters.

Former Theresa Jen Lilley posted an adorable photo of her daughter for St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t miss the priceless pictures of the sassy lassies.

Filling in for Richard, Lori gives her take on Ciara’s latest drama, wonders if perhaps Xander’s about to go dark again, admits to struggling with Kristen and hopes Nicole will get something to sink her teeth into in this week’s Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Viewers were shocked when Franco was killed off in cold blood by Peter August. They may have been almost as surprised to learn that Roger Howarth isn’t leaving the ABC soap even if his character has. Read what the actor had to say about Franco’s demise, his future, and previous characters he’s played who didn’t last. Whoever Howarth ends up coming back as,

it shouldn’t be Drew. Hear our explanation as to why.

Port Charles is about to be turned upside down thanks to an unexpectedly big return and we have a few guesses as to who will be making people’s jaws drop.

His character may be a dead man walking, but Wes Ramsey sent a thoughtful message to his fans on Instagram while relaxing on some rocks.

Although Ramsey’s run on the show has been rocked by a bit of controversy lately, Kristen Storms stepped up to praise him for how great he has been to work with.

Dustin doesn’t know what to believe about Chase’s paternity, actually managed to feel something for Finn and Anna as a couple, wasn’t convinced that bringing Zander back served much purpose, and suspects Peter and Cyrus’ alliance could spell doom for at least one of them in his General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Hard as it is to believe, it’s been 16 years since Amelia Heinle debuted as Victoria. She was already a veteran of three other soaps by the time she joined the cast, but that didn’t mean she didn’t have some big shoes to fill as she took over the role of Victor’s powerful and ambitious daughter. She’s been on the front burner for years and we take a trek down memory lane for some of the highlights from her run so far.

Celebrating a very different kind of anniversary, Camryn Grimes commemorated one year with her boyfriend by posting a cute photo and message of love.

In a serious departure from her part as Genoa City’s star lawyer, Lauralee Bell stars in Lifetime’s Ruby, playing the kind of role you might never have expected to see her in.

Just as her character is learning to see Devon in a whole new light, Mishael Morgan had emergency eye surgery. Take a peek at how she’s rocking the pirate look.

As Devon’s love life is imploding thanks to his wandering libido, we ask who he should be with, Amanda or Elena?

Rey has been dealing with a lot thanks to Sharon and Adam. Read what Jordi Vilasuso had to say about his character’s situation, therapy, and whether it’s time for Rey to cross the line.

Finally, Candace can’t wait for Ashland to come back to town and toy with Kyle, assumes Adam will be blamed for poisoning Rey, is tired of hearing about Abby’s eggs, and was glad Amanda was having none of Devon’s hypocrisy, in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

As Claire and Tripp make a new friend, Ciara remains trapped in her past, and Sami makes a stunning confession in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Amanda’s life has been falling to pieces thanks to her mom and Devon. But how will she deal with one of them showing up on her doorstep? Meanwhile, Adam is getting paranoid as Chelsea schemes to destroy Sharon in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get all the latest soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of five canceled soaps we still miss and want back.