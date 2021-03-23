©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen

One woman’s heart may be too broken to love again, and a man’s actions awaken the suspicion of another.

In last Sunday’s episode, Hope Valley honored its children during the Jack Thornton School’s graduation, and we witnessed more tension stirring between Bill and Molly. Though it’s obvious Hickam is keeping Fiona in his sights, it’s still unclear where she stands.

So, what’s to come during the next few weeks?

Well, let’s start with Sunday’s, March 28, installment titled “No Regrets.” Elizabeth is torn with whether she is truly ready to let love into her life again. Rosemary is at a standstill and begins to wonder what her purpose is, as a stranger named Christopher arrives in Hope Valley. Plus, Clara and Jesse work to sort out their issues, and an amazing opportunity is presented to Carson. Before the drama unfolds at 9:00 pm, watch the extended video preview below.

Jumping ahead a week, on Sunday, April 4, at 9 pm, in “Before My Very Eyes” someone suffers a health scare, which sends many residents off to lend a helping hand to one of their own. Nathan finally makes plans to get Allie’s adoption finalized. Plus, Lucas becomes suspicious of Christopher’s behavior, but the newcomer decides maybe he’d like to stay in Hope Valley. Take a look at a special photo teaser of Christopher and Lucas…

And, we’ve added even more season eight photos, including sneak peeks into the new episodes listed above, which can be viewed in our When Calls the Heart gallery below.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube