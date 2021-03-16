It’s Time for The Talk to Hush and Make Room For a New Soap
Cliff Lipson/CBS
The chatfest’s current “hiatus” should become a permanent one.
This week, CBS announced that The Talk would be temporarily shutting down production while the network takes a closer look at the allegations made about racial insensitivity and other issues taking place behind the scenes. But maybe it’s time to admit that the knock-off of The View is more trouble than it’s worth… and give that hour of the daytime block back to soap fans.
More: Young & Restless star pays tribute to a fallen legend
You’ll recall that The Talk sprung up to fill the void left when CBS ignobly relegated much-loved sudser As the World Turns to the trash heap after 54 years of devoted service. Four weeks after we last visited Oakdale, the new chatfest debuted, and despite earning strong ratings out of the gate, it had within a month begun bringing in fewer viewers than had the soap.
Last November, Page Six reported that network execs were “panicking” as The Talk‘s ratings sank, making it CBS’ lowest-rated daytime show. One insider told the paper, “Unless we can hire Gayle King, Oprah or Meghan Markle, the writing is on the wall.”
More: Bold & Beautiful star talks being a mom during lockdown
Well, perhaps given the latest backstage fracas, it’s time to actually read the writing and recognize the fact that no audience is as loyal as the one which tunes in for its daily dose of soapy drama. Even with ratings down in recent years, over 3.5 million people are still tuning in to The Young and the Restless every single day, while The Bold and the Beautiful remains popular not only in the United States but around the world.
In this day and age, when the real world is filled with so much gloom and doom, we need an escape more than ever. Sweeping romances, epic adventures and family ties — aka everything offered by soaps — is what we truly crave now more than ever.
What do you think? Should CBS ditch the troubled talk show and instead refocus its efforts on shoring up the sagas which have long been the backbone of the daytime line-up? If you were launching a brand-new soap, what would be the setting? Play headwriter in the comments below, then join us in returning to Oakdale via this photo-packed, memory-filled As the World Turns gallery.