©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen

A day at a local museum turns into the latest crime scene.

It’s been almost a year since the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel aired its last Matchmaker Mysteries installment, but the wait is finally over. On Sunday, April 18, at 8 pm, Days of Our Lives alum Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) and Danica McKellar are back as Kyle and Angie in the new movie Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill.

So, what has matchmaker Angie Dove getting underneath Kyle’s skin this time? When she stumbles upon a murder at the local museum, Kyle is brought on the case and will once again have his hands full in keeping Angie from interfering — and out of harm’s way! Look for Angie’s dad Nick (Bruce Boxleitner) to be on the case as well, as a series of petty thefts are reported at the museum.

If the photo isn’t enough of a tease, take a peek at Nick and Angie’s playful back and forth banter in the movie’s preview, where she predicts, “I think heartbreak could be the motive. I have a sixth sense about these things.” And, in his reply, he just can’t resist messing with her — and her wardrobe!

Following the promo release, Webster played off of his character’s humor by posting a photo on Instagram of Kyle and Angie with the caption, “Angie and Kyle finally seeing eye to eye on something…well, close enough.”

Then the network jumped in and challenged viewers to test their sleuthing skills by posting two photos and saying, “It’s time to put your puzzle skills to the test with our Spot the Difference Quiz for the all new Signature Mystery Series.”

So, how did you do? Let us know in the comments section, where you can also share your thoughts — and hopes for Angie and Kyle then take a tour through the picturesque town of Hope Valley in our gallery below filled with photos from Hallmark’s most watched drama When Calls the Heart.

Video: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries/YouTube