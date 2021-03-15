Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI

We’re here to make sure you didn’t miss any of last week’s biggest stories!

From huge plot twists to backstage dramas, we’ve got everything that went down on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless during the week of March 8 – 12.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Setting speed records in plot acceleration, Vinny confessed when confronted in the lab. But rather than a swelling of excitement, it felt more like a shrug. If the show wants to get back into the habit of being surprising, this is what needs to happen and which characters need to be involved. Could this whole plot end up having an ironically good outcome for Thomas? Get our take on how, after years of failed schemes, he might actually wind up getting what he wants.

Could the newest big bad already be on the canvas? Where Flo’s concerned, it wouldn’t take much to turn her into a villain. We explain why that would make sense on every level.

Get a different take on something very familiar by listening to this cover of the Bold & Beautiful theme played by a marching band.

In his newest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard thinks the show is in desperate need of some connective tissue to bring the characters together, can’t remember the last time there was actually a fashion show, and explains why he believes Steffy should turn down Finn’s proposal.

Days of Our Lives

Reaching out to the public via her Instagram account, Linsey Godfrey shared her recent mental health diagnoses and talked about how she has been managing them with medication and therapy. It’s a story that just might help others as they deal with the difficult times in which we live.

Want to see what pre-marital bliss looks like? Check out these photos of Camila Banus and her fiancé that she shared along with the workout plan that keeps them in such incredibly good shape.

Even as the couple was reuniting on screen, some fans felt the need to defend Ben and Ciara’s psychic connection, which had others rolling their eyes.

While rehearsing a promo for Lifetime’s upcoming TV-movie adaptations of V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel, Kristian Alfonso was visited by some unexpected guests and you probably can’t guess who or what they were.

Richard had a laugh at Ben and Ciara’s unusual connection, found Paulina to be a breath of fresh air, was baffled by where Gabi drew a line in the sand and couldn’t help but notice how isolated Xander and Sarah are in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

While everyone was reeling from the shocking sight of Franco being wheeled away in a body bag thanks to nefarious Peter August, Roger Howarth assured fans he’s not leaving. Yes, his character might be dead, but he’s already played several different characters on the show and he’s not about to stop. While details of what this means have yet to be released, we’re busy wondering what the outcome of the controversial character’s demise could be, especially for Scott and Ava.

Now that Maxie has finished with him, his days have got to be numbered. But who will kill Peter now that the list of potential vengeance-seekers is so long?

Proving that sometimes they come back, we look at the anniversary of Lesley Webber’s death and how her character wound up being revived years later.

Sonny may not currently be ruling the mean streets of Port Charles, but portrayer Maurice Benard has been cast as a gangster in the upcoming feature film, The Legitimate Wise Guy.

Dustin commended the Emmy-worthy performances of the actors who play Franco’s family as they dealt with his shocking loss, was relieved that Maxie finally gave Peter his marching orders, was furious we didn’t get the paternity test results for Chase and said it’s time for someone to rescue Sonny from the Tan-o in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Fed up with being treated like a day player after 43 years on the soap, Doug Davidson spoke out about his future. As fans reacted to the way the fan-favorite has been backburnered, we look at the less-than-pretty way that Young & Restless has recently treated several older characters.

When Melody Scott Thomas picks her favorite scenes as Nikki Newman, you might be surprised by which ones she names… and why.

We’re starting to suspect something very dark is in the works. Is Faith’s story about to take a terrifying turn?

With Ashland Locke landing in Genoa City, he’s sure to sink more than just business relationships. We try to imagine where the newest power player’s moves could lead, including a shocking affair which would shake up the entire canvas!

Finally, Candace looks at why Ashland Lock’s arrival worked so well and hopes they keep the sexy villain, explains why Lily’s new relationship is a fixer-upper and contemplates the mess that Devon and Elena have made for themselves in her weekly Young & Restless column.

