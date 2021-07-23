ABC; D Guignebourg, Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI

Trying new things is fun, especially when some of your favorite actresses demonstrate the benefits of using them.

It’s a proven fact that most women want to look their very best and many of us are always willing to try the next best thing — unless we’ve already found a product that we swear by, due to its great results. Soap opera actresses are no different. While they have their favorites, to which they’ve shared with fans via social media, they try new ones as well. Others have even started their own beauty and makeup lines.

Just look at Young & Restless star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) as an example. After her sister was diagnosed with stage 3-breast cancer, she researched various chemicals we put in our bodies daily and learned how harmful toxins can lead to health risks. She then created Skin Nation, a line of natural and plant-based products, and appears live from her home in the post below to discuss some of them.

Then there’s Days of Our Lives’ alum Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie) who revealed to us that “the universe was telling me to wait for the right time and the right moment,” to start her line, Rinna Beauty, which showcases lip products such as lipstick, liners and gloss.

Everything from shampoo, to makeup remover, to hair-styling aids and more — you might be surprised to hear that you don’t have to spend a fortune since some of the products are very common and have been around for years — you may already have them in your bathroom!

So, are you ready for a change or do you want to add something new to your daily beauty routine? Let us help you bypass a consultation appointment by looking through our gallery below featuring actresses from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless sharing messages and videos filled with tips and recommendations for products that they enjoy using themselves.

