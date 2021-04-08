Crown Media United States LLC/Allister Foster, Steve Wilkie

What was supposed to be a fun experience turns into a nightmare.

Back in February we were finally treated to a new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Crossword installment starring All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) as Tess, along with Brennan Elliott as Logan, and now we get to look forward to another one — yes, and so soon!

The premiere of Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead will air on Sunday, April 11, at 8 pm, and this time will surround a gameshow murder — with a twist. After Tess gets invited to take part in the popular gameshow, the host is murdered, leaving her and Logan glued to another case. Not only will Logan be hunting for the killer, he’ll become very protective, once again, of Tess when a major suspect turns out to be a man from her past. In the end, Tess will be forced to question just how well she knows Hunter Hall (Jon Cor).

You can judge Hunter for yourself in the video promo, where Tess insists, “he’s not a killer,” and Logan replies, “That’s the $64,000 question.”

Want more? Watch a sneak peek scene from the movie where Logan visits the newspaper to see Tess and doesn’t appear to be very happy with her! However, he’s really there to get Tess’ help and asks, “You play poker, right?”

Elliott knows those who have followed the franchise have been waiting — eagerly — for something more to develop between Tess and Logan and he couldn’t resist teasing — much like prior to the previous installment, “Okay sleuthers get your popcorn ready for fun, mystery, intrigue and maybe some romance… this is such a fun ride… one hint… don’t blink or you’ll miss a clue.”

Please, Hallmark, give us that romance!

