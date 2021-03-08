Howard Wise/JPI (2); Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Stay in the loop with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from March 1 – 5.

The Bold and the Beautiful

It has been a year since her child with Darin Brooks (Wyatt) was born, and Kelly Kruger opened up about being a mother during a pandemic. The actress discussed how hard it can be to raise a child during the lockdown and looked to her fans for feedback on how they’ve been coping with parenting.

Real motherhood could also cause some upset onscreen since Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s maternity leave may mean her character will be out of action just as things seem to be heating up for Steffy. Does this explain the unusual pacing her story is getting?

Give how much of the audience has a hate-on for Flo, perhaps redemption isn’t the way to go. Instead, should the soap “fix” the problem by letting Flo become a bad girl? Hear our pitch for why this could work.

Speaking of characters in need of shaking up, Zoe also needs a reset and as you might guess, we’ve got an idea as to how to spice things up!

In his latest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard wades back into the Steffy baby story that has eaten the show alive, hopes that Zoe will return to being wackadoodle, and notes that the crossover with sister CBS soap Young & Restless had no real impact.

Days of Our Lives

As viewers play the “Who killed Charlie?” game, portrayer Mike Manning has indicated that he’s already lined up a new gig. While he’s so far played coy as to what it might be, we have a few surprising suggestions for characters he could play on rival shows.

Some folks have noticed that since returning to town, Sami’s been acting a little odd. Are they right, and if so what’s up with Sami?

Charlie — our deputy editor, not the dead dude in Salem — loves a reformed bad girl, so it’s not terribly surprising that he wants to see Gwen reformed. What might be surprising is his suggestion as to how Marlena might help make that happen!

Ugh! Just when we had hoped things might be looking up for one of our favorite former Salem residents, Chrishell Stause has to deal with another break-up.

Richard was riveted by the latest scenes shared by siblings Sami and Belle, still isn’t sure what Kristen is expecting from the swap with Susan, and offers a prediction about who really killed Charlie in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Even as the double wedding was taking center stage on screen, Tristan Rogers offered up his take on what he thought of the controversial story. Soon after, Wes Ramsey responded with his own thoughts on acting and a few special words for his fans.

Sam made a big show of pushing away beau Jason because of his dangerous profession.So did her latest career move really make sense?

After being called to the carpet by readers, we realized that for far too long, we’d been giving Jason a free pass. But that ended this week!.

Thanks to COVID, it has been some time since anyone has been able to make it to the salon. So it’s no surprise that Bree Williamson was gleeful to have her locks lopped off and share the results of her makeover.

Dustin was thrilled that the wedding day pay-off was worth the wait as Maxie was forced to finally face the truth, but he couldn’t help feeling bad for Finn, and thought that Franco taking Peter down could be the icing on the cake in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

It has been a long time coming but it feels like Genoa City may be getting the shake-up it desperately needs. The man to do it could be the already near-legendary Ashland Locke, at least if he’s as bad as everyone seems to think he is. We take a look at potential storylines for the character, who could prove to be a rival to the most powerful people on the canvas.

What’s in store for Faith now that portrayer Alyvia Alyn Lind has been cast in the upcoming SyFy series, Chucky?

We pay homage to William J. Bell, the creator of Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful on what would have been his 94th birthday and look at the legacy he left behind.

Marking a fourth anniversary, Melissa Ordway celebrated the adoption of her daughter Olivia.

Finally, Candace worries that Devon’s romance stories are starting to fizzle, feels like the writers are missing the mark with a budding rivalry, can hardly believe how quickly Kyle’s plot is unfolding, and doesn’t know why they brought back Gloria to do nothing in The Young and the Restless column.

Kristen’s worst fears are coming true and it’s the moment Ben and Ciara fans have been waiting for in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Victor has some bad news to deliver, but it’s not nearly as shocking as what happens to Chloe in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

