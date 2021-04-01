Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

We say this with love, guys: You can do better. Way better.

If soap-opera characters didn’t make mistakes, well, we wouldn’t have soap operas, now would we, right? Acts of passion, ill-advised decisions and choices made in the heat of the moment are part and parcel of daytime television. They’re the gas that powers the car. (Or the electricity if we’re using a hybrid metaphor; either way.)

More: Soap beauty told, ‘You’re looking fat’

That said, there are some characters who seem to work harder than others to make us go, “Wait, what?!? Seriously, dude?” — especially lately. And it’s these characters from The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives and The Bold and the Beautiful that we’re “saluting” this April Fool’s Day with an emphasis on the fools.

More: Soaps’ worst storylines ever [PHOTOS]

Collected in the head-scratching, facepalming photo gallery below are 10 of the — and there’s no other way to put this, we’ve looked! — dumbest things they’ve done lately, from refusing to do simple math to shrugging off the feelings of others like they were so much dandruff on a Forrester Creations showstopper.

Wanna see which of their moves moved us to go, as RuPaul would say, “Oh no she better didn’t”? Just click on the photo gallery below. Then hit the comments with the twists of plot that made you say, “Oh, for the love of Pete Jannings, that’s stupid!”