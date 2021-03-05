George De Sota/JPI, Jimmy Wood/JPI, Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Few and far between were the actors who were better at being abominable than Gil Rogers.

The saying “They don’t make ’em like that anymore” was all but coined for actors like Gil Rogers. When he set foot on screen, you didn’t see someone who’d gotten into costume and memorized a script, you saw whoever he was playing, simple as that. He vanished, and his character… materialized.

It was as magical as it sounds.

It’s also why to this day Ray Gardner, the rat bastard he played on All My Children, remains one of daytime’s most notorious villains. We understood entirely why son Tad was scared bleepless of his biological father — he frightened the crap out of us, too!

Rogers was no one-trick pony, though. He brought to every role a depth that served him well, especially when he was allowed to sketch in shades of gray instead of black and white. Take Hawk Shayne, for instance, the rolling stone that he played on Guiding Light.

Was Reva’s daddy a good man? Mm, debatable. He had good in ’im, that was for sure. But at times, he made it damn hard to see it. And that right there was Rogers’ sweet spot: the limbo between irredeemable and incorrigible.

So needless to say, all of us who so vividly remember his soap work — as well as his appearances in movies like Eddie Macon’s Run and The Children — are saddened to learn that the Kentucky native passed away on March 2 at the age of 87.

