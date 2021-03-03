Courtesy: Everett Collection

Geoffrey Scott passed away on February 23, 2021.

If you were a Guiding Light fan, especially that of Billy Lewis II, you’ll likely recall Geoffrey Scott filling in for Jordan Clarke back in the early 1990s.

Scott’s wife Cheri Catherine Scott confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that her husband passed a little after midnight, the day after his birthday, from Parkinson’s disease in Broomfield, Colorado.

One of Scott’s very first acting gigs was playing David McAllister on General Hospital in 1963. From there he was heard as the opening voiceover on Dark Shadows, where he appeared as Sky Rumson.

The actor turned up in various primetime hits including Kojak, Barnaby Jones, The Secret Empire, Ramblin’ Man, Night Court and Fantasy Island, to name a few. While he appeared on Dallas as a cowboy in 1980, Scott made a name for himself on Dynasty as Krystle Carrington’s (Linda Evans) first husband, tennis pro Mark Jennings. In later years, he appeared as a president in the 2003 film Hulk.

For those who don’t remember Scott from his television roles, but still can’t place where they’ve seen his handsome face — it was during the commercials that he may have caught your eye. From the Marlboro man to a sailor for Old Spice, Scott was front and center. In fact he shot nearly 100 commercials to include other products such as Camel cigarettes and Maxwell House coffee.

We send Scott’s wife Cheri, his twin sons Christopher and Matthew and his extended family and friends our deepest condolences.

