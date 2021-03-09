©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Ricardo Hubbs

Newcomers arrive, as Hope Valley prepares for graduation day — and there are a few shocking twists.

Before we get into the goodies for the episodes to come, let’s take a moment to congratulate When Calls the Heart for becoming the most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable, year-to-date, among total viewers and women 18 and over!

Now hearties, it’s up to you to keep the momentum going. Last Sunday’s episode, many Hope Valley residents rallied around friends and family following a geyser erupting at the oil rig and the drama continues in the next two upcoming shows. Viewers will not only be introduced to another family, and a few relatives that arrive in town, but secrets are revealed and mistakes can no longer be hidden.

First up, in Sunday’s, March 14, installment titled “Welcome to Hope Valley,” after Elizabeth greets the Canfields as they arrive in town, the family settles into their newly purchased home, Gowen’s cabin, and gets acquainted with their surroundings. Will they have any trouble fitting into the close-knit community? We think not! And Lee’s sister and niece show up for a visit (or will it be permanent?), as Nathan is forced to question his own actions. Tune in at 9:00 pm and meet the Canfields in the video promo below — plus, learn what new challenge Elizabeth might face as a teacher.

Then the following week, on Sunday, March 21, at 9 pm, in “What the Heart Wants,” the Jack Thornton School house hosts a graduation, as Lee and Rosemary continue to adjust to having his family in town. The Coulters receive an unexpected letter from Dottie — one that sends them into a tailspin — and Clara uncovers a very big mistake, made by none other than her husband, Jesse.

What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comment section then peek through our gallery below featuring When Calls the Heart photo highlights from season eight, which we will continue to update with more memorable shots each week during the series.

