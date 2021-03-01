Jill Johnson/JPI

Plus, a touching tribute to a daytime legend from her loving daughter.

Stay in the loop with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from February 22 – 26.

The Bold and the Beautiful

After months of teasing keeping fans involved with almost every stage of her pregnancy with beautiful photos and funny videos, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood gave birth to a baby boy. As she welcomed her second son with some touching pictures, we take a look back at how she celebrated her journey to that moment.

Offering another revealing look at the romance that resulted in their marriage, Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger dug into what happened when he was nice to “the weird girl” on the set.

If Thomas finds out that Vinny really did swap the paternity tests, it will put Ridge’s son in a heck of a position. But how could that play out for him? We ponder Thomas’ options and how they’ll impact everyone around him.

It has been a year since the legendary soap opera pioneer passed away, so we pay tribute to Lee Phillip Bell and the extraordinary mark that she left on daytime.

In his new The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard had to rewind the tape after Finn pulled a major Liam, addresses the show’s amnesia about recent history and is dying to know what Vinny’s backstory is.

Days of Our Lives

Leave it to Sami to walk back into Salem and immediately become the prime suspect in a murder! Alison Sweeney dropped some hints about what’s ahead for her trouble-making alter ego. Meanwhile, fans of the actress have also recently been able to catch her in the newest Hallmark Movies & Mysteries installment of Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death. Find about the Easter egg not-so-well-hidden within the show that’s actually a nod to Kristian Alfonso’s former character, Hope Williams.

Philip wouldn’t mind making Chloe jealous, and Gabi’s very interesting in getting under Jake’s skin. Could the two soon be playing a wicked game in order to land the ones they want?

We send out condolences as Eric Martsolf shares a touching tribute to his late mom.

If you have been on tenterhooks about what will bring Jackée Harry to Salem as Paulina, headwriter Ron Carlivati has dropped some hints.

Richard finds the who killed Charlie story wonderfully old-fashioned, admires Gabi’s personality if not her business sense and doesn’t understand Kristen’s plan in his weekly Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

Trust us when we say that you don’t want to miss our photo-packed tribute to all things General Hospital. From pics even we’d never seen before to plot details we’d totally forgotten, this is a must-read for fans of the legendary drama.

In some sad news, Sonya Eddy said farewell to a dear friend who died from COVID.

Go behind the scenes for a special look at the touching scenes in which Cameron, with a little help from his friends, showed his solidarity with stepdad Franco. Check out William Lipton’s buzz cut before taking a look at some other memorable makeovers.

In her latest video interview, Vanessa Marcil opened up about the difficulties she faced on the set of Beverly Hills 90210 as well as the special connections she made.

Dustin hopes that Valentin comes through for Nina while sticking it to Carly and Jax, has enjoyed watching Obrecht and Britt working together, assumes Spencer sent Ava the roach and is glad Alexis’ plot seems to be ending in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

When some media outlets dismissed new Supergirl Sasha Calle as “just a soap opera actress,” daytime fans weren’t having it, defending her and and the others who work so hard to bring our shows to life. Meanwhile, TPTB at Young & Restless kinda sorta addressed Lola’s future by wishing her portrayer the best, which sounds suspiciously like there will be an exit or recast in the near future.

The Young and the Restless alum Michael Damian has been rallying fans to get Hallmark to make a sequel to Christmas Waltz, which he wrote and directed with his wife.

See the beautiful way in which Lauralee Bell remembered mom Lee Phillip Bell.

Response to the possible pairing of Jack and Sally has been cool, but there is a shocking twist that could make it work. But would the soap really go “there”?

Finally, Candace dissects the reactions people had to Sharon and Adam’s kiss, is not impressed by the tone-deaf surrogacy story, and worries that Kyle’s paternity tale could flop in her weekly The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

The latest spoilers and speculation bring you a few spicy tastes of what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

Since she’s still locked in a cage, Ciara may be one of the few people who is not among the many suspects in Charlie’s murder in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Phyllis isn’t thrilled and Ashley is back, but how will Jack react to Sally’s desire to see more of him in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com’s newsletter. And have a look through the gallery of rare Search for Tomorrow images.