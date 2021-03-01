Shocking Deaths and Surprising Returns: The Latest Comings & Goings for All Four Soaps
Jill Johnson/JPI
From who’s return was announced to an unexpected, last-minute casting change, we’ve got all the deets.
As March begins, we’re already feeling the impact of several casting moves made at The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives. Don’t worry, you won’t need a score card to keep up with who’s playing what where… that’s why you have us!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Fun fact: Did you know that Eva is both the name of the Forrester Creator publicist and the name of The Bold and the Beautiful’s actual publicist? It’s true! So it’s sort of like a family affair in more ways than one when Kelly Kruger Brooks swings by to bring the fictional character to life, especially since she’s the real-life wife of Wyatt’s portrayer, Darin Brooks. Check out The Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings page to see what backstage secrets Eva’s alter ego spilled while sharing news of her latest return.
Days of Our Lives
We knew she was coming, but nobody could have predicted that when Sami finally arrived in Salem, she’d be found in close proximity to the dead body of her daughter’s rapist! Then again, when headwriter Ron Carlivati teased Alison Sweeney’s return, he did indicate that Sami would come in “with a bang!” (Who knew he meant literally?) Speaking of gunfire, we were blown away (pun intended) when Rhodes bit the dust in the middle of a conversation with Ciara. In one fell swoop, Jason Downs’ Rhodes was out and Brock Kelly was back in as Orpheus’ son, Evan.
But perhaps the biggest shock of all came when the show made the controversial decision to kill Laura Horton. The fact that she died following an argument with Gwen certainly didn’t win that character — already disliked by many in the audience — any points.
Finally, word came down of several changes in the works, including the departure of temporary Jennifer Cady McClain, Kyle Lowder’s return as Rex and, of course, the arrival of Jackée Harry’s Paulina. Get the scoop on all the latest by heading over to the Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings page.
General Hospital
Get ready, Port Charles, because things are about to get lively when Brook Lynn returns to General Hospital. When last we saw the character, she was being played by Briana Lane, who’d stepped into B.L.Q.’s stylish shoes while Amanda Setton was on maternity leave. Now that Setton is on the way back, we may finally find out of Brook Lynn was actually pregnant, as hinted at when she departed… and if so, who fathered said child!
In other General Hospital news, Chad Brannon will soon be returning as Zander Smith… which should be interesting, given that the character was gunned down and died in true love Emily’s arms! Asante Jones, who temporarily was playing Marcus Taggert, wrapped taping and Real Andrews returned to the role of Taggert. Check out our General Hospital Comings and Goings to watch a video of Andrews’ castmates wishing him a happy birthday.
The Young and the Restless
Ever since Theo dropped the bombshell that Kyle might have fathered a baby during his dalliance with another man’s wife, tongues have been wagging. And things were just as interesting behind the scenes where the casting of his ex-lover, Tara Locke, was concerned. To find out who got the role — and who had it but walked away — check out our The Young and the Restless Comings and Goings.
Get your free daily soap-opera fix for all four daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter then browse the gallery below of General Hospital through the years.