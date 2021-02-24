Beloved Soap Alum Shares a Heartbreaking Loss: ‘She Was Always Ready to Laugh and Make You a Snack’
On February 24, Nathan Fillion introduced someone near and dear to him.
“This is Bea,” began Nathan Fillion’s Instagram post. “She held many titles. Daughter, friend, sister, wife, mom, grandma, mémère and Grandma With Dead Budgie.”
What that last one means… erm, we’re not sure. But we do know that the One Life to Live alum seemed awfully fond of the equestrian. “She put too much tomato paste in her lasagna but made up for it with her mashed potatoes,” he said. “Her secret weapon to stop young brothers from scrapping was a soothing back scratch. She was a pool shark, a whiz at cards and a gunshot survivor.
“She lived in Canada since the ’50s but never lost her East Coast accent,” he added. “She would use the word ‘crap’ but considered ‘Johnny Banana’ to be profanity.”
In short, Bea was a character of the loveliest, most endearing kind. “She was always ready to laugh and make you a snack,” concluded Joey’s former portrayer, who now stars on ABC’s The Rookie. “See you soon enough, Grandma With Dead Budgie. We love you.”
