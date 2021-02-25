©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Ricardo Hubbs

The new season has just begun, but Hearties have only received a glimpse of how it will all unfold.

Last Sunday’s season eight premiere of When Calls the Heart got viewers reacquainted with the residents of Hope Valley. Rosemary convinced Lee to cut their South American trip short to return home, and Faith also reappeared following medical school — but not by way of the stagecoach, rather from a ride with a handsome, playful cowboy, which put Carson on edge just a touch! It was obvious that newlyweds Clara and Jesse are experiencing issues, and Fiona set out on a new business venture with plans to run the barbershop.

So, what’s in store next? Well, we have a few highs and lows to expect in the coming episodes.

On Sunday, February 28, at 9:00 pm, in the episode titled “Honestly, Elizabeth,” fan favorite Teryl Rothery, best known for playing Grace on Hallmark’s Cedar Cove, (Oh, how I miss that series!) makes her debut as Helen Bouchard. Not only is she Lucas’ mother — one of the men vying for Elizabeth’s heart — Helen begins to edit Elizabeth’s manuscript and makes it clear to her son that she knows he’s not the only one out to impress the new author. Plus, when Lee gets hurt, a newcomer’s words of comfort cause Rosemary to reevaluate her future.

Watch a promo below, which includes a few sneak peek scenes.

Then on Sunday, March 7, at 9:00 pm, disaster strikes in the episode titled “From the Ashes.” Everyone in town drops what they’re doing to help those in need after a geyser erupts at the oil rig. Nathan is summoned by a Mountie from his past, and Jesse can’t hide the fact that he likes riding Lee’s motorcycle.

Want more scoops about what’s ahead this season? Hear some straight from three of the main players themselves… as the actors who round out the current love triangle reveal who they think Elizabeth should choose — Lucas or Nathan?

Leave us your picks in the comment section and take a look through our photo gallery below highlighting 20 of Hallmark’s most beloved actors.

