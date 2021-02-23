Days of Our Lives and One Life to Live Alum Grieves the Death of Her Father After Losing Him to Something ‘So Evil’
Another soap star is forced to say goodbye — too soon.
On the heels of General Hospital’s Sonya Eddy sharing that she lost a dear friend to COVID, we send our condolences as well to fellow soap opera star Melissa Archer (Days of Our Lives’ ex-Serena; One Life to Live’s Natalie). The actress opened up on social media about the recent loss of her father. “I never wanted to imagine what losing a parent would feel like. I knew it would happen one day, but it always seemed so far in the future.”
She recalled how young her dad was and deemed the virus as “so evil.” For 51 days Archer’s dad battled it, “away from his family,” and even through to his birthday. “But the Lord decided to relieve him of his suffering and bring him home to Him.”
Archer went on to talk extensively on how her dad will live on through so many people and about the lives he touched. Like anyone who loses someone so close to them, it’s the memories that we must hold on to and the actress shared, “I’m grateful for the memories. I’m grateful we got to do some amazing things together over the years. While there were times I didn’t appreciate him, he patiently waited for me to come back around.”
We’ve said it before and will say it again, it’s been such a very hard time for so many people and their families all over the world. Our hearts break for everyone who has lost someone close to them due to this pandemic.
