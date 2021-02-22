Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

Catch up with the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from February 15 – 19.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) continues to keep her fans entertained with the saga of her pregnancy. Last week, she found an innovative way to reveal her baby’s gender in a video. But will the tale of her character’s latest baby reach the same heights? She certainly looked shell-shocked after the results of the paternity test were revealed. But we’ve got a hunch that Vinny switched the tests and make our case for how he did it.

Was it just our imagination or does it really look like Bill and Lauren could hook-up? We dig into what that could mean for both CBS soaps.

Always looking for possibilities, we speculate that if Bill and Quinn were to have an affair it would have serious repercussions for many characters on the canvas.

Marking a major milestone in her life, Denise Richards was feeling anxious as she turned 50. Find out why… and how she ultimately came to view the occasion.

In his latest The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard shares a shocking theory as to who Vinny might actually be, cheers the idea of Hope walking away from her marriage and admits to totally loving angry Carter.

Days of Our Lives

Chloe may be denying her interest in Brady, but even if she isn’t keen to get back with her ex, cozying up to Kristen’s beau seems doomed to lead to disaster. Susan doesn’t seem happy to have the diva hovering around the injured man either. Given the danger and his history of failed relationships, should Chloe distance herself from Brady or are you pulling for them to reunite?

You don’t want to miss the touching message Mary Beth Evans sent Stephen Nichols for her longtime co-star’s birthday.

Catch Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope) in very different roles as they offer you a special lesson in the kitchen. Check out their cooking lesson for Ali’s Eats.

When she was stuck in Texas’ weather disaster, someone came to her rescue. Discover what Martha Madison’s sister Bo did to make her a hero.

Richard has found new reasons to be invested in Ciara and Ben’s story, is looking forward to more barely friendly collaboration between Abigail and Gabi, thought Sarah and Xander’s double proposal was adorable, is looking forward to the whodunit, but isn’t convinced Kristen is a viable character as she’s being written in his Days of Our Lives column.

General Hospital

It has been 15 years since she made the ultimate sacrifice, so we look back on the heart-wrenching chain of events that lead to Courtney Matthews dying, forever impacting many lives in Port Charles, and wonder how else this might have played out.

Dustin fears that Nina is already turning Nelle into Port Charles’ latest unlikely saint, doesn’t know why he should care about the Tan-o story, was glad to see the town get a new restaurant, thinks Portia and Curtis’ chemistry is off the charts, and was surprised by how much he’s enjoying Dante and Sam in the new General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital’s Chad Duell announced that he was one lucky dude. Why? Courtney Hope agreed to marry him. The soap actors shared their engagement news on social media and she showed off her elegant blue ring. After you check that out, get our take on why her Young & Restless alter ego, Sally, needs to steal Nick from Phyllis. We look at how many cages that coupling could rattle.

It may be hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott celebrated her 42nd anniversary of playing Nikki Newman. You don’t want to miss our gallery of her character’s scintillating life going from stripper to Genoa City matriarch.

Fans have been outraged at the perplexing twist in Abby’s desperate pregnancy plot that now includes potential surrogacy and a sperm donation from Devon.

Are Lola’s days numbered? That thought must be running through some viewers’ heads as Sasha Calle announced she’s been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming film, The Flash.

Finally, Candace is back and wades into the controversy around the increasingly intense Sharon and Adam scenes, didn’t see a lot of point in Bill’s appearance, is still bored by Abby’s story, and is looking forward to Kyle’s real secret coming out in The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

It’s building to the point that everyone in Salem wants him dead, but who kills Charlie? Get a hint in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Kyle’s past continues to loom large and could soon crush him, while Billy’s actions come back to haunt him thanks to Victor, and Faith confronts Sharon about kissing Adam in the latest Young & Restless spoiler video.

Get the soap news, spoilers and interviews in your inbox daily with Soaps.com's newsletter.