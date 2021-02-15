Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Plus the General Hospital return that has people asking, “Drew… is that you?”

Political news may have knocked daytime dramas off the screen for most of the week, but there was still plenty to ponder behind the scenes and coming up. Make sure that you caught all the latest news for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from February 8 – 12 with this week’s roundup.

The Bold and the Beautiful

When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, nothing happens without a reason. So when Steffy’s doctor spoke, viewers sat up and listened to what she had to say… and so did we. Now, even as we wait for the paternity test results — which will come in this week — speculation is growing that Steffy might be carrying twins!

If there’s a bad decision waiting to be made, you count on Liam to make it happen. Need proof? Check out this list of Liam’s biggest, most boneheaded moves and ponder the damage he’s left in his wake.

Continuing to wow visitors to her Instagram universe, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood showed off some pregnant dance moves that you need to see to believe.

With the show having been bumped off the airwaves most of the week, Richard used this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful column to talk about what he wishes would play out, including Bill losing Katie, Liam getting dumped, and a fiendish phantom pregnancy set in motion for Steffy by Finn’s misguided good intentions.

Days of Our Lives

Stayla fans were not the only people getting nostalgic as Patch and Kayla tied the knot for a fourth time — Stephen Nichols shared memories of the long and often bumpy road the iconic couple have traversed over the years. Meanwhile, Ben and Ciara fans were thrilled to see their pair reunited, if only in a dream. Unfortunately, the episode was bumped off the airwaves in many parts of the country. But never fear, we’ve created a photo gallery centered on the couple’s Romeo & Juliet fantasy sequence.

What does it take to break the Internet? How about Robert Scott Wilson dancing like John Travolta behind the scenes at a photoshoot.

Joining the ranks of other radical makeovers, Linsey Godfrey revealed her sexy new haircut. Check out her pixie style and revisit some of the stylish transformations actors have undergone in recent months.

A week later, we’re still baffled as to why Days of Our Lives thought it would be a good idea to kill off Laura Horton.

With the walls closing in on alter ego Charlie, Mike Manning reveals what he would never do again on TV.

In his weekly Days of Our Lives column, Richard discusses everything from Ben and Ciara’s psychic connection to what made him laugh during the big Laura/Gwen confrontation. Plus, he asks what the point of two very big plot points actually was.

General Hospital

Viewers are going to see a familiar face back in Port Charles this March as Chad Brannon returns to General Hospital. The big question, of course, is exactly who he’ll be playing, especially since original alter ego Xander has been dead for years. Could he, as some fans are speculating, be a recast of Drew, the part formerly played by Billy Miller?

Was the person who sent Peter that USB really All My Children‘s Dimitri Marick… and if so, does that mean he could soon be coming to General Hospital to help bring about Peter’s comeuppance?

Speaking of Peter, two of our editors debate whether Mr. August should be redeemed or removed. Check out their thoughts to see whose side you come down on.

Believe it or not, last week marked Genie Francis’ 44th anniversary as one of the soap’s most beloved characters of all time, Laura Spencer Collins. Take a look back at the storied past of the legendary character.

In the weekly General Hospital column, Dustin admits to having been floored by Peter’s confession, suspects Nina will soon be gunning for Carly and speculates about what’s on the mysterious USB drive sent to Peter.

The Young and the Restless

It may sound like the plot for a horror movie, but former Adam Justin Hartley described his ruined birthday, which included some dangerous driving and being locked out of his own home thanks to a surprising suspect. You don’t want to miss the full story.

Finally, with Candace on holiday, Charlie stepped in to talk about Kyle’s love child, hopes that Ashland Locke could be the key to reviving the soap, and some of the issues he sees as keeping The Young and the Restless from being all that it can be in this week’s column.

Coming up…

Find reasons to tune in this week with all the latest spoilers and speculation for what’s ahead on your favorite soap.

As the jealousy bug spreads in Salem after Valentine’s Day and Xander pops the question, Philip lashes out at Kate, and things are about to get really ugly when Abigail faces off with Gwen in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Get a reminder of what happened before last week’s episodes were thrown off the rails by the impeachment hearing, and get a glimpse of what’s next with a few spoilers.

Get a reminder of what happened before last week's episodes were thrown off the rails by the impeachment hearing, and get a glimpse of what's next with a few spoilers.