Kelly Ripa Reveals New Details About the All My Children Reboot: Who She’s Contacted, How Your Favorites Will Fit In *and* How Pine Valley Will Differ From Its Daytime Counterpart
Two months after the news broke that the actress and husband Mark Consuelos are producing a primetime remix of the beloved soap, she’s spilling enough tea to set tongues wagging at the Glamorama for weeks.
Can you keep a secret? Well, luckily, neither can Kelly Ripa. The talk-show host, formerly Hayley Santos on All My Children, recently let rip new intel about Pine Valley, the primetime reboot of the killer serial that she has in the works at ABC with better half Mark Consuelos, who of course played Matéo to her Hayley.
More: AMC alum implicated in ‘murder’
Along with their other OGs, “we would be the parents, and this show is really more about the children of Pine Valley,” she told EW.com. “It’s a darker look at things, and I’m very excited about it.”
As a matter of fact, Ripa and Consuelos were in from the word “go.” “It was pitched to us, and we were like, ‘We will absolutely produce this. And we want to be a part of it,’” she said. “Immediately, we called [Maria’s portrayer, Eva LaRue], all of our friends, and we started saying, ‘Just be at the ready. Get ready.’” (Here‘s hoping they phoned one alum in particular — and not the one you might expect.)
