©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Kailey Schwerman

Will they finally take time out for the romance both have clearly been craving for?

Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha return as Professor Amy Winslow and Detective Travis Burke in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries latest film in the Mystery 101 franchise, Mystery 101: Killer Timing, which premieres Sunday, March 21, at 8 pm.

Newcomer to the series, but not to Hallmark, General Hospital alum Erin Cahill (Cassandra) will play FBI Agent Kate Coulson, who just so happens to have a connection to Travis, and teams up with Travis and Amy on the hunt for an escaped serial killer. The criminal in question makes an attempt on Travis’ life and the trio works together to find a connection in their most dangerous case to date.

Giving us a glimpse into the drama ahead, Polaha shared the movie’s art and teased, “Look what’s right around the corner… couldn’t be better timing.”

Happy to be a part of the movie, Cahill couldn’t contain her excitement and expressed, “It was a true joy to play opposite these two in this super fun and it chilling story! It airs March 21st on @hallmarkmovie. So much love for this cast, crew, and producers.”

Did the stars pique your interest? Watch the promo video to see how protective Amy gets in regards to Travis, who ends up being the bait in their investigation and a big reveal surrounding the newest character — FBI Agent Coulson.

Video: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries/YouTube