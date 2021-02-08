Image: Howard Wise/JPI

“Stay healthy,” Sarah Brown urged her social-media followers.

On February 6, Sarah Brown took to Instagram with news that no one ever wants to have to share. “My baby girl has the rona,” she wrote. “Prayers up!”

Though that’s the last thing that any parent wants to have to face, at least the much-missed alum of General Hospital (as Carly and Claudia), The Bold and the Beautiful (as Aggie) and Days of Our Lives (as Madison) was able to share some good news along with the bad about daughter Jordan, 23. “She’s on the mend,” said the Daytime Emmy winner. “It’s going in the right direction, thank God!”

Along with the update, Brown posted a lovely photo of herself with a bouquet that she was given by Jordy on her birthday a couple of years ago. As the arrangement suggests, “she’s the queen of giving people their flowers and,” added Mom, “my favorite person on the planet.”

With that, the actress beseeched her followers to “stay healthy” and wished them all “a great weekend.”

Only a few days earlier, the soap-hopper shared that she had been feeling a little bit under the weather herself. She had “caught a little bug,” she wrote. “But thankfully not the rona.”

Amen to that!

