The Bold and the Beautiful

The hot topic among this soap’s fans? “Who is the father of Steffy’s unborn child.” But even as everyone — including Hope, Finn and Liam — wait with baited breath to find out the answer, major clues have been dropped that when finally the results of that paternity test come back, it will only be the beginning of the story.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) knows how to set the Internet on fire. Whether she’s posting her unique take on the buss it challenge or sharing another stunningly gorgeous set of pregnancy photos she’s always keeping fans entertained.

Although the show is in need of some fresh blood, there’s no saying that it couldn’t come from someone already related to characters on the canvas. Is it time to bring back Jack Marone?

While the writing for Liam is confounding at the best of times, we have to wonder why he’s getting away with cheating when no one else seems to get off so easily.

In this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard was thrilled to see Carter finally showing some backbone as he lashed out, wonders why the mention of Brooke’s many sins remains verboten, and suspects that the paternity switch for Steffy’s baby might actually turn into an entertaining tale.

Days of Our Lives

As February sweeps kick into high gear, Days of Our Lives headwriter Ron Carlivati gives us an exclusive look at what to expect… including Sami coming back with a bang. In other developments, Kristen cooks up a new scheme, Gabi plays a round of “if you can’t join ’em, beat ’em” and more. Plus, find out what the scribe says about the future prospects for Chad and Abigail.

She was the heart of far more than just the Horton clan for decades. On the anniversary of Frances Reid’s passing, we pay tribute to the beloved actress and Alice Horton.

Gwen did some awful things to Jack and his family, all in the name of revenge. But we can’t help thinking that the way Jack handled the results of his paternity test made him almost as bad as her.

In this week’s Days of Our Lives column, Richard theorizes as to why Vincent is holding Ciara hostage as opposed to killing her, admits he wants an all-flashback, all-the-time spinoff and regretfully says he’s just not that into Linda Dano’s take on Vivian..

General Hospital

General Hospital headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor let down their guards to drop a few hints about what’s coming up for the people of Port Charles. While Sam and Jason seem to be moving into the orbit of new potential love interests, Sonny is at a crossroads and Jax’s life is exploding. Meanwhile, Elizabeth could face a tough decision , Laura is in an awful position, and it’s unlikely that any of the many broken couples on the canvas are likely to pull back together easily.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson’s vlog recently featured a fascinating interview with Jane Elliot in which she recounted her first meetings with Tony Geary and other backstage secrets.

Lisa LoCicero shared a challenge unique to those in her profession in detailing the daunting — and often humorous — process of picking Daytime Emmy reel submissions.

Nicolas Bechtel was looking for some positive energy as he announced that his sister has COVID.

Despite finding the week’s episodes to be a mixed bag, Dustin shared that he’s loving the way that Carly is digging a deep grave for herself, was happy to see Maxie starting to wake up, found it frustrating that Anna and Valentine were struggling to put the pieces together and hoped that Jackie wouldn’t mess with the DNA results in his latest General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Fans of both the actor and his alter ego’s relationship with Abby were stunned when Donny Boaz announced his exit as Chance. The actor insisted that the role was neither being killed off nor recast (but we still went ahead and offered up a few suggestions as to who could play the part). Meanwhile, we take a look at how Chance’s absence will impact Abby’s hopes and dreams of having a family.

Finally, Candace is optimistic that Kyle’s secret could have some longterm potential for drama, is enjoying Chelsea’s story more now that it has snark, is still cringing at the thought of a Jack and Sally pairing, and thinks Abby’s baby story is a mess in this week’s The Young and the Restless column.

