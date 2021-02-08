BBC screenshot

Plus, the shockingly strange “gift” he received from a viewer.

If you’re a fan of the British soap EastEnders, you probably have a few thoughts with regard to longtime lothario Max Branning, played since 2006 by actor Jake Wood. As he prepares to exit the legendary soap later this month, the actor’s got no regrets about his time in Walford, admitting he’s had more than his share of storylines over the years.

“I’ve slept with 15 women in 15 years,” he told The Sun. “I’ve had four marriages, 10 affairs, shared a hot tub with Ian Beale, gone to prison, been throttled by my brother and been buried alive.”

With a resumé like that, it’s no wonder he concluded, “It’s time for Max to go.”

While details are scarce as to how the character will exit — the door is, reportedly, being left open for him to return down the line — it’s been a rough coupla months for poor Max. His downward spiral began when he lost custody of granddaughter Abi and continued when Linda Carter — the character, not the original Wonder Woman — broke his heart by opting to stay with her husband. (How very dare she!)

This week, a meeting with a psychic doesn’t go particularly well, setting the stage for the exit of both Max and Wood.

Discussing his time in Walford, the actor told The Sun about some of his more… er, unique dealings with fans, many of whom sent him unusual tokens of their appreciation. “One of the strangest things I received was a set of five pairs of used [underpants] which arrived in a clear plastic bag,” he shared. “I’m not sure why I was sent them or what purpose was intended, but I quickly [threw them away] and scrubbed my hands for quite some time!”

As EastEnders fans prepare themselves for the final episodes of Wood's legacy character, hit the comments with your thoughts on some of the popular international soaps and whether you've ever checked them out.