Howard Wise, John Paschal, Sean Smith/JPI; Thierry Charlier/AP

A Valentine’s Day gift to our readers filled with romance and love.

What would soap operas be without the couples that bring us sweet, sexy love, scandalous affairs, heartbreaking breakups — and makeups — and everything in between? As fans we all have our favorites and each couple has a story — some deeper than others but their own stamp on daytime all the same.

Often the ABC, CBS and NBC soaps highlight some of these couples on their social media pages, such as The Bold and the Beautiful did with Bill and Katie. Along with posting four candid shots, the show tempted Batie fans, “We found some Bold and Batie-ful throwbacks for #TBT (see what we did there). Show us that you’re a #Batie fan in the comments.”

Days of Our Lives wanted to know, “There’s always a lot of love happening in Salem. What’s your favorite couple and if you could ask the cast anything, what would it be?”

General Hospital posted a video a while back of the day Jason and Sam snuck away for some alone time and shared, “Finn interrupts Jason and Sam while they enjoy some much needed one-on-one time.”

The Young and the Restless asked Elevon fans, “What did you think about the end of today’s episode?” For those who don’t remember, earlier this month Elena was stuck at Devon’s penthouse during an ice storm, where they ended up making love. Will this be the latest Who’s Your Daddy storyline that so many soap couples face?

In the end, no matter what, we love to watch all of the ups and downs that our favorites face, so as a Valentine’s Day treat for you, we invites our readers to take a look at the gallery below featuring numerous photos of 30 soap couples and their love stories.

