Despite the warning from their local police department, the gang is on the case once again.

Hallmark sweetheart Candace Cameron Bure is back as Aurora Teagarden in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ 15th installment of its Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie series — and this time, the case hits close to home for her mother, Aida Teagarden (Marilu Henner).

In Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con, which premieres Sunday, March 14, at 8 pm, Aurora, her fiancé Nick (Niall Matter) and members of the Real Murders Club set out to solve Lawrenceton, Washington’s latest case after a real estate client of Aida’s is found murdered. Their interference will no doubt cause major backlash, as always, with Lynn and Author, who head up the Lawrenceton Police Department.

While leading man Matter awaits the premiere, he had some fun behind-the-scenes during a photo shoot. With one hand in front of his face, a funny caption reads: “Don’t hide from your fans, Niall!”

He didn’t leave fans hanging and the post was followed by another that stated, “Just another amazing shot of Niall captured by @lexadoig.” Incidentally, Lexa Doig is no stranger to the series and plays Aurora’s BFF Sally, another member of the Real Murders Club.

And he wasn’t done there… Matter gave a reminder for the premiere, along with a shot of the movie’s art.

Meanwhile, his leading lady, Bure, took some time to “geek out for a second” and gave fans even more to look forward to — another upcoming installment of the series. She explained, “We are using Black Arm with Ronin to film Aurora Teagarden #16 and it’s a game changer. Thank you to our superb DP @pieterstathis , A camera operator @collin_morrison and director @realmartinwood.”

So, mark your calendars, fans, as you won’t want to miss the edge-of-your-seat excitement! Don’t believe us? Watch the video promo of what’s ahead, including who sets a trap, a lineup of suspects and one Real Murders Club member calls out another by saying, “You’re gonna con a con.”

