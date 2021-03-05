Howard Wise, Jill Johnson, John Paschal/JPI

Fathers share special moments with their soap star sons and daughters.

Not too long ago we brought our readers a gallery filled with photos of soap opera stars and their beautiful moms, and now we are back to share the other side of the family coin — pictures of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Passions, One Life to Live and The Young and the Restless actors with their handsome dads.

Fans have likely seen a few of them include their fathers in past and present social media posts — like Bold & Beautiful actress Rena Sofer (Quinn) who shared a heartfelt message last year regarding just how much she misses her father, “I miss you every single day. You were my only and my everything while growing up and as an adult, I never felt alone knowing you were always there for me. I love you Daddy. Always.”

Adding to tributes, Days of Our Lives vet Lauren Koslow (Kate) paid homage to her father as well with a quote from American poet Maya Angelou followed by the words, “I love you Dad…Rest In Peace.”

Incidentally, former General Hospital and The Young and the Restless actor Scott Reeves also posted a tribute to his father Joe, who passed away in late January, and reflected, “It was my first time experiencing saying goodbye, well, goodbye for now, to someone in my immediate family. I can now appreciate the pain that friends of mine have already experienced and my prayers are with you.

General Hospital actor Maurice Bernard (Sonny) commented on all of the appearances he’s done with his father and expressed, “I have so much joy, doing appearances with my dad. He is what you call a true comedian. Everything out of his mouth is funny. Love You.”

Speaking of humor… The Young and the Restless fave Greg Rikaart (Kevin) joked over an old photo of him and his father and stated, “Way to embrace the 80’s pastels. I love you.” Who doesn’t love — and miss — 80’s pastels?!

Be sure to look through our photo gallery below featuring 23 soap actors out and about with their fathers at various functions — some are soap related, other photos were taken at intimate family events.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for all daytime dramas delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.