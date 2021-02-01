Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Stay up to date with the latest news from The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless from January 25 – 29.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Since first the character was introduced, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Zoe has been on a strange trajectory. But recently, her actions have made her downright easy to hate. Just how far will she go before viewers declare “enough is enough!”

The difference between what people show on social media and what life is really like is hysterically illustrated in this adorable video shared by Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger.

Their on-again/off-again relationship appears to be heading for a resurrection, but what’s the real reason Katie can’t take back Bill? You might be surprised by the answer.

Fans are still trying to figure out what’s really behind Thomas’ abrupt change in personality. Has he really changed for the better, or is this just his latest strategy to manipulate Hope?

In this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful column, Richard suspects Bill and Katie’s off-screen life these last few months might have been interesting, is both fascinated and creeped out by Zoe’s behavior and shares his belief that the show needs a major shake-up.

Days of Our Lives

Fans have a major hate-on for Gwen, and even the character herself seems to have a few regrets. Now, headwriter Ron Carlivati explains what drives the Brit and hints at how the plot could have gone in an entirely different direction.

Now that Ciara is finally back in the land of the living, here’s the mistake the show needs to avoid making in order for her highly-anticipated return to be a success.

Although Ciara’s keeper has claimed that Vincent is behind her kidnapping, we can’t help wondering if perhaps someone else is pulling the strings.

In the weekly Days of Our Lives column, Lori Wilson suggests Anna stop giving advice, takes issues with the remarks being made about Kate’s age, wishes the Charlie story would wrap up but appreciated Rafe having a laugh with Nicole.

General Hospital

General Hospital headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor offered their insights into Alexis hitting bottom and how she might claw her way back into the legal profession. They also why they love writing for Alexis, Ned and Olivia, and hint at where their tale might go next.

In a series of revealing video discussions about mental health, Dominic Zamprogna talked about coping with anxiety in the wake of his mother’s death with his on-screen father, Maurice Benard.

Meanwhile, Scott Reeves paid tribute to his father and his giant heart in the aftermath of his recent death.

Believe it or not, it’s been 37 years since Frisco Jones first showed up in Port Charles. We look back on Jack Wagner’s debut as Frisco with a photo-filled retrospective on the rocking character.

Dustin doesn’t like the prospects for a story about Finn being Chase’s father and what this could do to their relationship, suspects that Alexis may have finally come to her senses after nearly killing Dante, and found that his head was spinning thanks to Peter’s latest ploy to control the narrative. Read all about it in in this week’s General Hospital column.

The Young and the Restless

Abby asking Mariah to serve as a surrogate for her and Chance has been the talk of Genoa City. Two of our editors have very different takes on Abby’s baby drama and how it should play out. Give their thoughts a read, then decide if you’re #TeamRichard or #TeamCandace.

With Chelsea being pushed to her breaking point, Melissa Claire Egan dishes on whether Sharon and Adam should start watching their backs!

Meanwhile, we suggest that the writers need to stop treating Adam and Sharon as endgame when they’ve repeatedly proven that simply can’t be.

As Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont prepares to cross over to Young & Restless with his character Bill Spencer, we take a look at some of the past occasions on which these two shows have shared characters.

Finally, Candace has a few issues with the way Elena’s infidelities are playing out, appreciates how much Chelsea’s thoughts are fleshing out her recovery story and is already annoyed by the surrogacy plot and explains why in this week’s The Young and the Restless column.

Coming up…

Jack is forced to swallow some hard truths and someone is choking on poison in the Days of Our Lives weekly spoiler video.

Nikki is eager to get to the bottom of her daughter’s real feelings for Billy, and it may be time for Elena to choose between two men in the latest Young and the Restless video spoilers.

