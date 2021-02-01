Who’s On Their Way In? Who’ll Be Heading Toward the Exit? The Latest Comings & Goings for All Four Soaps
The biggest returns, the latest exits and how they’ll impact your soaps.
There’s been a whole lot of news coming out of The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless over the past few weeks. Struggling to keep up with who’s going where and when? No worries, we’ve got you covered!
The Bold and the Beautiful
On The Bold and the Beautiful, Ashley Jones is returning as Bridget Forrester, and The Young and the Restless’ Hunter King crossed over to the soap as Summer Newman. Read The Bold and the Beautiful Comings and Goings for quotes from Jones on taking over the role of Bridget years ago.
Days of Our Lives
On Days of Our Lives, Victoria Konefal was back as Ciara Brady, and being held captive by Jason Downs, who is playing Rhodes. Ivan G’Vera returned as Vivian’s manservant Ivan, and interacted with Victoria Platt, who was back as Dr. Amanda Raynor. Camila Banus returned as Gabi Hernandez DiMera, and expect to see Jaime Lyn Bauer back as Laura Horton. Read the Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings to learn when Linda Dano begins airing as Vivian Alamain.
General Hospital
On General Hospital, Tiffany Daniels temporarily stepped in to play Jordan Ashford. Lexi Ainsworth will be returning as Kristina Corinthos-Davis. One Life to Live actor Mikey Jerome briefly appeared as Eddie, the man who rescued Maurice Benard’s Sonny Corinthos. Denise Alexander returned as Lesley Webber. And Joyce Guy is playing Phyllis Caulfield and with Riff Hutton as her husband Lenny, the two people who are helping out Sonny. Read our General Hospital Comings and Goings to find out why Daniels had to step in as Jordan.
The Young and the Restless
On The Young and the Restless, Tricia Cast is returning as Nina Webster. Tyler Johnson will also be back as Theo Vanderway. Don Diamont is set to cross over as The Bold and the Beautiful’s Bill Spencer. Evelina Martinez has been playing Melissa Claire Egan’s Chelsea Lawson’s nurse, while former Passions actress Dana Sparks has been portraying Dr. Lena Cavett. And Judith Chapman returned as Gloria Fisher. Read our The Young and the Restless Comings and Goings for a statement from Danny Boaz on the fate of his character Chance Chancellor.
